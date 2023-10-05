MDB at REAS Tradeshow: Rescue, Fire Fighting, Disaster Relief and Security

Discover how MDB uses remote-controlled machines such as the Green Climber with mulcher and MP100 skid steer loader for the emergency sector.

Green Climber radio-controlled machines solve important problems such as firefighting and disaster relief, while keeping the operator at a safe distance.” — Mario Di Biase

FOSSACESIA, CH, ITALY, October 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- MDB Srl will be participating at REAS in the International Exhibition for Rescue, Fire Fighting, Disaster Relief and Security. The event is from October 6th - 8th at Centro Fiera di Montichiari (BS) Italy. MDB will be highlighting how our Green Climber robot and Specialty remote control machines have been used in areas of fire prevention, fire fighting, fire clean-up, and disaster relief.This is an especially relative topic given the outbreak of wildfires in 2023. This year alone we have seen the destruction that the wildfires have caused across Australia, Greece, Spain, Italy, United States, Canada, Chile and Algeria. MDB has published a Case Study of how the Chinese Distributor Zhengzhou Linji Machinery and Importer Qingdao Jiannuo have collaborated to use the LV 500 PRO in the management in all three phases of the fire prevention, rescue and cleanup.For a detailed discussion, stop by the REAS tradeshow Hall 8 Stand A10, where our sales team will be available to assist in solving problems related to sending equipment into areas where the driver's safety is paramount. At the stand will be the Pocketbucket equipped with a water cannon used to fight fires. Secondly, the MP 100 Plus will be present and is used for disaster relief moving loose materials after floods and fires. Finally, the LV 800 PRO with the Forestry Mulcher will be on display and has been used in several countries in the emergency sectors.Mario Di Biase, founder of MDB, says: "Green Climber radio-controlled machines solve important problems such as firefighting and disaster relief, while keeping the operator at a safe distance".MDB at a glance:MDB Srl was founded in 1977 by Mario Di Biase in Abruzzo, Italy. MDB’s vision is to manufacture safe mechanical solutions with Italian ingenuity and design excellence. The daily mission is to enable our global customers to use innovative machines to perform their work in a safe and efficient manner. The Green Climber series is a line of products that are remote-controlled portable tool carriers and operate in extreme steep sloped conditions, while keeping the operator safe. The Green Climber machines allow for a wide range of accessories depending on the task and are present in the sectors of forestry, roadside grass cutting on motorways and highways, landscaping, and agriculture. In addition, MDB produces a series of remote-controlled speciality machines, such as tracked forklifts, skid steers and petrochemical heat exchanger extractors all focused on operator safety.

MDB remote-controlled machines used for fire prevention, rescue and cleaning in Cina.