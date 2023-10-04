DNR Announces Two New Deputy Commissioners

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the appointment of two new deputy commissioners: Thomas Barnard as Deputy Commissioner for Operations and Trevor Santos as Deputy Commissioner for Governmental and Public Affairs, Communications, and Grants.

“I am pleased to congratulate Thomas and Trevor on their new roles with the DNR team,” said Commissioner Walter Rabon. “Both of these individuals have a wealth of experience and expertise in their respective fields, and I am confident that they will be valuable assets to our agency as we work to protect and conserve Georgia’s natural resources.”

Barnard has more than 30 years of experience with DNR’s Law Enforcement Division, most recently serving since 2018 Division Director, a role in which he managed a budget of $32 million and oversaw 240 sworn officers and 24 other employees. Throughout his career, he has supervised DNR’s Statewide Uniform Patrol Operations, the Investigative Unit, Office of Professional Standards, PEER Support Unit and the Chaplain Program, among other career highlights.

Santos joins DNR after more than a decade of government relations experience, most recently as the Director of Government Relations and State Affairs for the National Shooting Sports Foundation. In his capacity there, he advocated for sportsmen and women, gun owners, members of the firearms industry, and conservationists. Santos is a graduate of the University of Florida where be obtained a degree in Food and Resource Economics, with a specialization in Natural Resource, Environmental Economics and Policy, and a minor in Agricultural and Natural Resource Law.

“I am excited to serve as Deputy Commissioner for Operations,” said Barnard. “I am committed to providing the DNR with the resources and support it needs to carry out its mission. I look forward to working with Commissioner Rabon and the rest of the DNR team to continue making Georgia a leader in natural resource conservation.”

“I am honored to be appointed as Deputy Commissioner for Governmental and Public Affairs, Communications, and Grants,” said Santos. “I am passionate about protecting Georgia’s natural resources and ensuring that they are enjoyed by future generations. I look forward to working with Commissioner Rabon and the rest of the DNR team to achieve this goal.”

About the Georgia Department of Natural Resources

The mission of the Department of Natural Resources is to sustain, enhance, protect and conserve Georgia's natural, historic and cultural resources for present and future generations, while recognizing the importance of promoting the development of commerce and industry that utilize sound environmental practices.