People Incorporated hosts 28th Annual Artability Art Show & Sale Supporting Minnesota’s Mental Health Community
Artability Art Show & Sale to be held Oct. 27-28 at the Union Depot in St. Paul.
The Artability Program is a shining example of how the arts can be used to promote mental health and wellness. It is a place where people can come together to create, share, and heal. ”SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People Incorporated Mental Health Services, the Twin Cities’ largest community-based mental health provider – is hosting the Artability Art Show & Sale on October 27, 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m., and October 28, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Union Depot (214 4th Street East) in St. Paul, MN. The Artability Art Show & Sale is an annual celebration of the creativity and contributions of people with mental illnesses to our community. It is free and open to the public. The event is in collaboration with People Incorporated’s free public Artability Workshops, available since 1994 and made possible through the support of generous donors, grants, and sponsorships.
— Veronika Mix, Vice President of Community Engagement
“The Artability Program is a shining example of how the arts can be used to promote mental health and wellness. It is a place where people can come together to create, share, and heal. I am proud of this program and its impact on individual artists, volunteers, and staff who make the Artability Program possible,” said Veronika Mix, Vice President of Community Engagement. “They are making a real difference in the lives of people in our community.”
The art show will feature 270 original art pieces for sale from 64 artists, including paintings, drawings, photography, and mixed media – all priced from $5 to $300. Artists receive 75 percent of their art sales, and the remaining 25 percent of sales support the year-round free public Artability Workshops.
"The Artability program helps provide a voice to our community members who need it most- those who struggle with mental health and are often marginalized or dismissed. There are no caveats and no strings attached. The Artability program exists to serve our community members," said Tessa Weyhe, Artability Coordinator and Lead Teaching Artist. "Everyone in our community benefits when mental health is promoted, and Artability is an invaluable resource."
The 2023 Artability Art Show & Sale is open Friday, October 27, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 28, from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
About People Incorporated Mental Health Services
People Incorporated was founded in 1969 on the belief that those living with mental illness must not be isolated, removed, or otherwise segregated from their communities. Instead, they should be "incorporated" and supported within the communities in which they choose to live. People Incorporated is a nonprofit community-based mental health provider servicing more than 10,000 discrete clients through various programs, from children to adults and those experiencing homelessness. PEOPLEINCORPORATED.ORG | 651-774-0011
Christine Anderson
People Incorporated Mental Health Services
+1 612-756-4275
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
People Incorporated Artability Program