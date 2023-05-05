People Incorporated Mental Health Services to Purchase Hennepin Healthcare Crisis Facility in South Minneapolis
Our commitment to communities in need is something People Incorporated and Hennepin Healthcare share, and this program assures vital mental health crisis and treatment services grow in Minnesota.”EAGAN, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- People Incorporated Mental Health Services is excited to announce a plan to open a hybrid crisis and intensive residential treatment services (IRTS) program in South Minneapolis.
“In partnership with Hennepin Healthcare, People Incorporated is proud to expand its commitment to serve our community through additional community services supporting mental wellness. Our commitment to communities in need is something People Incorporated and Hennepin Healthcare share, and this program assures vital mental health crisis and treatment services grow in Minnesota,” said Jill Wiedemann-West, CEO of People Incorporated.
The new hybrid crisis and IRTS program, located at 3633 Chicago Avenue South, will offer 13 single-occupancy rooms, each with a private bathroom. The program is anticipated to open in the fall of 2023. Intake and screening for the program will occur through People Incorporated’s Central Access Contact Center 651.774.0011.
People Incorporated looks forward to partnering with the Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association, Central Area Neighborhood Development Organization, Hennepin Healthcare, Hennepin County, the Minnesota Department of Human Services, and most importantly, the members of this community.
“We are pleased that People Incorporated, an experienced community provider with values that align with ours and a shared commitment to health equity, will expand access to integrated behavioral and mental health services in the community that we mutually serve and support,” said Jennifer DeCubellis, Hennepin Heathcare CEO.
About People Incorporated: People Incorporated was founded in 1969 on the belief that those living with mental illness must not be isolated, removed, or otherwise segregated from their communities but instead should be “incorporated” and supported within the communities in which they choose to live. People Incorporated is a nonprofit community-based mental health provider servicing more than 10,000 discrete clients through various programs, from children to adults and those experiencing homelessness. Learn more: PEOPLEINCORPORATED.ORG.
