flynas Takes Delivery of Five Airbus A320neo Aircraft in A Month, Upscaling The Fleet size to 56 Aircraft

flynas AC Delivery flynas logo 5 New Air Crafts

The delivery is part of flynas preparations to launch its newest operations base in Madinah Airport and to operate new domestic and international destinations.

The new batch reflects flynas' commitment to achieving its growth and expansion strategy and is in line with the objectives of the program of serving pilgrims and the National Civil Aviation Strategy” — Bander Almohanna, CEO and Managing Director of flynas