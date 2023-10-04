Clinitouch expands into new continent with leading biopharmaceutical company in India

MJ Biopharm team outside their office in Mumbai Akshay Shah from MJ Biopharm, with Bruce Adams, Commercial Director for Clinitouch MJ Biopharm and Clinitouch

Pioneering partnership between Clinitouch and MJ Biopharm will see proven remote patient monitoring technology support patients across India.

INDIA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinitouch has partnered with a leading biopharmaceutical company specialising in producing life-saving medications to transform patient care in India. This marks a first for Clinitouch, expanding not only into a brand-new country, but a new continent.

The remote monitoring technology, developed by UK-based Spirit Health and powered by Microsoft Azure, allows medical professionals to track people’s health from anywhere, helping to provide better care outside of hospitals and clinics.

Similarly to many other countries, India faces a high prevalence of chronic conditions, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic respiratory illnesses. This partnership will focus on supporting patients to manage their condition remotely, improving access to care and reducing strain on healthcare resources.

By using Clinitouch technology as a tool to support patients, MJ Biopharm will be able to provide healthcare teams with real-time remote measurement of patients’ vital signs and symptoms. This allows medical teams to quickly identify where intervention may be required – from any location. A core aim of this partnership is to improve connectivity between patient and physician, enabling access to care at a more affordable cost.

Akshay Shah, Business Development Manager at MJ Biopharm, commented: “This promises to be a transformative partnership between MJ Biopharm and Clinitouch, set to reshape patient care in India. Our mission at MJ Biopharm is to improve healthcare, and this collaboration aligns perfectly with that vision.

“With Clinitouch's remote patient monitoring tech, we aim to transcend boundaries, empowering patients to manage their health and connect with healthcare providers. Real-time monitoring, regardless of location, promises timely actions and better outcomes. This partnership reflects our commitment to improving lives and making a difference in countless individuals' well-being across India.”

Bruce Adams, Commercial Director at Clinitouch, added: “It’s been clear at every stage of conversations that strong synergies of shared vision and values exist between our organisations. MJ Biopharm brings a wealth of expertise, passion, and drive to this exciting partnership. With over 100 million people in India diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes, their experience in the sector is especially valuable. We look forward to supporting the health needs of people with Diabetes (and beyond) by providing an invaluable tool for clinics and hospitals across India.”

Clinitouch has proven results in the UK’s NHS since 2011, helping to connect patients with their clinical teams from home. The multi-award-winning technology is behind one of the biggest healthcare at home projects in the UK, and now powers over 25 remote monitoring pathways across diseases including diabetes, heart failure and COPD.

The technology is being expanded into multiple new territories worldwide via a global partnership program backed by the UK’s Department for Business and Trade. Following its launch in South Africa in June, Clinitouch has since announced partnerships in Trinidad and Tobago, Nigeria and Malta.

More countries will be announced soon, and companies interested in introducing the tech to their respective countries are encouraged to apply for the program.

For more information about Clinitouch and the recently launched Partner Program, visit www.clinitouch.com/partner-program.

