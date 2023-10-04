AI-based web site helps businesses plan out custom apps and AI integrations

Free tool generates a functional spec for businesses to share with team members

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Handyman, LLC, announced the immediate availability of BHM, the name of an AI-based free chat tool that allows people to have an interactive conversation with BHM about their requirements for a new app or integration with existing websites and apps. At any point in the dialogue, the user simply pushes a button to generate a functional spec that they can share with others in their organization or outside developers. Because the tool is persistent, the user can download the spec at any time, share it with fellow team members and then come back for further consultative conversations with BHM to further refine the spec.

Said Joe Austin, Business Handyman’s leader: “Deciding on features and requirements for a new development or integration is always costly, so we decided to make a free resource available that helps people get a quality starting point for the development process. The key was deciding on the initialization prompts which would give the underlying Open AI API guidance on how to keep BHM focused on a meaningful conversation specifically about the spec.”

BHM saves the conversation into the user's browser's memory and also saves the latest version of the functional spec. This way, a user can take their time over days, or even weeks, to contemplate additional interactions with BHM, do some research, and also share the spec with fellow team members. The system optionally allows BHM to forward the spec to humans at Business Handyman to get a quote. There is absolutely no charge to use BHM and there is no requirement to get a quote from Business Handyman. The generated functional spec is owned by the user, not BHM or Business Handyman.

Try out BHM by going to the Business Handyman website:

https://bizhandyman.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Peterson, press@bizhandyman.com

Business Handyman, LLC

About Business Handyman, LLC. Started in 2023, the company is focused on consulting services where AI is a central part. On staff at Business Handyman, LLC are full stack developers, marketing experts, and have area expertise in a variety of fields. The contents of this press release may be used in whole or part for reporting in news, blogs, and social media.