Avimesa validates Compulab IOT Gateway with dual 4-20mA loop interface

Compulab IOT Gateway

High-End loop sensors provide PLC grade sensors to lower cost IoT site installations.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Avimesa Corporation has been working with Compulab on a kernel upgrade for the IOT-GATE-iMX8 that will allow dual 4-20mA loop interfaces to be used simultaneously and send readings to the cloud using Avimesa. The 4-20mA loop sensor is the most widely used sensor type in industrial applications and is the standard for PLCs, SCADA, and other industrial control systems.

The use of the term "4-20" is a reference to the 4-20mA loop interface commonly used in industrial applications. The interface applies a known voltage to a sensor, usually 12 to 24 volts, and the sensor maintains a resistance that can be read as 4 to 20mA of power consumption. The 4-20mA reading is then applied to a linear equation to determine the value relevant to the type of measurement. For example, 4mA could mean 10 degrees Fahrenheit and 20mA could mean 100 degrees Fahrenheit to create a linear scale of 10 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit in mA.

CompuLab boards are also used by NASA for managing data storage and execution of tasks on the NASA rover Perseverance, so it is fair to say that Compulab has experience with harsh environments. The version of CompuLab used for the testing uses the industry standard 4-20mA loop interface and is soon available as a standard option on the IOT-GATE-iMX8. Avimesa has years of experience with the 4-20mA loop interface and support for it is built into the Avimesa.Live SaaS and the Avimesa Gadget client software which runs on the IOT-GATE-iMX8 in the field and AWS in the cloud.

Avimesa has specifically built features for the cloud that manage the 4-20mA loop interface which includes calibration scripting to allow the most accurate and timely readings possible. The Avimesa.Live SaaS allows for entry of simple formulas, similar to formulas in a spreadsheet, to convert the 4-20mA reading to a value that is readable by the end user.

Interested parties should email sales@avimesa.com with the word "420 or 4-20" in the subject line for more information.

About Avimesa Corporation. Starting operation in early 2017, Avimesa is an Industrial Internet of Things company with a device cloud, IoT hardware, a web application for data visualization, and developer APIs that can be used to monitor virtually anything.