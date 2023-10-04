House Resolution 208 Printer's Number 1998

PENNSYLVANIA, October 4 - A Resolution supporting the friendship and bilateral relationship between the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Taiwan and the signing of a United States-Taiwan Bilateral Trade Agreement.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.