Senate Bill 224 Printer's Number 1097

PENNSYLVANIA, October 4 - An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in dates of elections and primaries and special elections, further providing for general primary and candidates to be nominated and party officers to be elected; and, in nomination of candidates, further providing for manner of signing nomination petitions and time of circulating and for place and time of filing nomination petitions and filing fees.