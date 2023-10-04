Actor Rob Murat Unveils Feel Good R&B Album, "Good Day Good People," with John Legend, J. Ivy, Shatta Wale & Jon Connor
“His work shines & deserves the breakthrough on the magnitude he is having.” - Blitz Bazawule, Author, Filmmaker, Director of The Color Purple (2023)
His work shines & deserves the breakthrough on the magnitude he is having.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the midst of a Hollywood strike that brought the entertainment industry to a standstill, actor and songwriter Rob Murat didn't let the silence hold him back. Instead, he fully channeled his creative energy into the world of music, resulting in the release of his latest soul-stirring progressive R&B hit "Good Day Good People." This album showcases Rob Murat's artistic evolution and features collaborations with renowned music talents John Legend, J. Ivy, Shatta Wale, and Jon Connor.
The album features the singles “Love Me Love” ft. Adina Thembi, “Next to Me" and "Fly Away" ft. Jupitar, along with twelve other songs: "Believe It" penned by Rob and John Legend, "Let There Be Light” ft. Jon Connor, "Keep on Loving You," "Is She You?," "Benediction ft. Jon Connor," "How Many More?," "Runaway," "Thank You for You" ft. Shatta Wale and "Our Time” featuring Big Steppa Lani, “Remembering to Remember” ft. J. Ivy, and “How Many More? (Reprise).”
“This album is my contribution to the soundtrack of life. It’s a sonic exploration of vibes all tightly wrapped around one main theme...Long Live Feel Good Music. Mountains moved, stars aligned, and a village of insanely talented folks joined me to remind the world that it’s ok to feel good, no matter the given circumstance. Every song was crafted to fill the voids we sometimes feel while living this thing called life. I am endlessly grateful for, and immensely proud of, this collection of songs. My hope is that listening through the album gives folks as much unhinged joy as it gave us creating it.” explains Rob.
About Rob Murat:
Rob is an award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and actor from NYC. His work has been featured on HBO, PBS, Netflix, MTV, Vh1, BET, ESPN, Fox TV and CBS. After a string of singles, Rob announces the release of his brand new album, Good Day Good People. Rob most recently recurred on the hit Netflix series, On My Block. He has made guest starring appearances on the FOX TV series Bones, as well as the CBS TV series Extant, executive produced by Steven Spielberg and opposite Academy Award winner Halle Berry.
About Good Day Good People:
Dive deep into the album's soulful melodies, uplifting narratives, and its impact on the contemporary music landscape. Rob Murat's "Good Day Good People" is a musical revelation that cannot be missed and has been submitted for GRAMMY© consideration in the PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM category. Primary album producers are Rob Murat, Sean Kantrowitz, and Nate Williams.
Tracklisting for Good Day Good People:
GOOD DAY GOOD PEOPLE
LET THERE BE LIGHT (ft. Jon Connor)
LOVE ME LOVE (ft. Adina Thembi)
KEEP ON LOVING YOU
NEXT TO ME
BELIEVE IT (co-written & additional vocals by John Legend)
IS SHE YOU?
BENEDICTION (ft. Jon Connor)
HOW MANY MORE?
RUNAWAY
FLY AWAY (ft. Jupitar)
THANK YOU FOR YOU (ft. Shatta Wale)
OUR TIME (ft. Big Steppa Lani)
REMEMBERING TO REMEMBER (ft. J. Ivy)
HOW MANY MORE? (REPRISE)
