Rising Hip Hop Stars Lani Luv & Boujee Baby Want To Know How You Do It in Your City?
New single #HowWeDoIt Drops July 23, 2021, Produced by Rob MuratNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising Hip Hop stars Lani Luv and BOUJEE BABY announce the release of their first collaborative single ‘How We Do It’. Set to be this year’s summer anthem, ‘How We Do It’ highlights kids artistically expressing themselves in their cities through music, dance, art, fashion and even sports.
‘How We Do It’ is inspired by the vibe of Drake and Future’s hit song ‘Life Is Good.’ The tween New York native met Texas-based BOUJEE BABY during the pandemic. They've never met in-person but immediately hit it off after following each other on Instagram, and the result is a summer anthem that allows each girl to represent “how” their city gets down. Lani Luv wrote her verses infused with a New York hip hop vibe while BOUJEE BABY threw down her verses in Houston’s screw tones. Now, it’s time to show the world how you do it in your city! Share your response with @LaniLuv_Leyka and @savvylynnb on Instagram using #HowWeDoIt
The single is produced by Rob Murat and Lani Luv is managed by TWELVE18 Media.
Listen to 'How We Do It' on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/laniluvofficial/how-we-do-it-by-lani-luv-featuring-boujee-baby
About Lani Luv
Lani Luv is an up & coming artist signed to Stewart Talent for acting and modeling. In October of 2020 at the age of 11, she performed her original song "Fashun Sen$e" at a music showcase and won the grand prize among 20 other artists ranging in age from 13 - 21. This premiere performance and very first win resulted in an exclusive spin on Desert Storm Radio with multiple requests to replay the song. Lani Luv writes all of her own raps and is an avid dancer. She will be releasing a full album in 2021. In her downtime, she loves to choreograph dances, write fiction stories (she published a book in 2019), film videos for her YouTube channel and experiment with fun science projects with her younger sister.
About BOUJEE BABY
10-year-old Savannah Lynn Benson, also known as BOUJEE BABY, is a singer, rapper, and songwriter from Houston, TX. At the young age of 2 years old she began displaying her passion for music. Taking notice of her desire to perform, her parents then allowed her to sing along with the adult choir during services at her grandparent’s local church. By the age of 7 years old, she wrote and recorded her first single titled “Ice Cream Lollipop.” She furthered her craft by writing and releasing her 2nd single “N.L.G.” (natural little girl) that went viral on Tiktok and Dubsmash. Following the success of her 2nd release, she continued her young career by releasing “Look at Me Mama” and her latest single “Game,” which debuted along with her first music video. Currently she is working on her first full album set for release during fall of 2021.
About TWELVE18 Media
TWELVE18 Media is a NY/LA based production company specializing in digital, broadcast and social media strategy.
