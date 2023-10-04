Biomed Industries, Inc. to showcase its research at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Conference 2023 in Boston
Biomed highlights failure of anti-amyloid drugs, presenting new neurogenesis hypothesis and clinical results of NA-831 for treatment of Alzheimer's disease
Even if we can develop drugs that reduce amyloid beta, they will not reverse the damage. Clinical results of NA-831 show that adult neurogenesis in the hippocampus could potentially right that wrong”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomed Industries,™ Inc. Showcases its Alzheimer’s Disease Research at CTAD International Conference from October 24-27 in Boston
Biomed Industries™, Inc. (Biomed) is gearing up to showcase four pivotal research papers at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) International Conference 2023. These papers are set to challenge the amyloid hypothesis and introduce the neurogenesis hypothesis as a novel approach. Moreover, two additional papers will detail the clinical protocols for a combination therapy, involving NA-831 in with Aducanumab and Lecanemab respectively, targeting early-onset Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
Featured Papers:
"Amyloid-beta (Aβ) in Alzheimer’s Disease: A Historical Perspective on its Role" by Lloyd Tran and Zung Tran.
"The Neurogenesis Hypothesis: Clinical Trials and Implications of NA-831 for Alzheimer’s and Major Depressive Disorder" by Lloyd Tran and Zung Tran.
"Phase 2 Clinical Protocol: Assessing the Safety and Efficacy of NA-831 in Combination with Aducanumab in Early Alzheimer’s Disease" by Lloyd Tran, Fern Vu, and Markku Kurkinen.
"Phase 3 Clinical Protocol: Evaluating NA-831 and Lecanemab in Treating Early Alzheimer’s Disease" by Lloyd Tran, Fern Vu, and Markku Kurkinen.
In light of recent FDA approvals, it's noteworthy that Aducanumab (2021) and Lecanemab (2023) received the nod based on surrogate biomarkers, despite serious adverse effects and no significant clinical benefits . Dr. Zung Tran, Biomed's Vice President of Bioinformatics and AI, observed, “The marginal differences between drug and placebo for these treatments underline the pressing need for groundbreaking research directions.”
Taking a pioneering step, Biomed introduces the Neurogenesis Hypothesis, backed by promising Phase 2A clinical results from NA-831, as a potential alternative to the Amyloid hypothesis.
Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, Biomed's Chairman and CSO, remarked, “Even if we can develop drugs that block or reduce amyloid beta, they will not reverse the damage. By the time one can measure the changes of amyloid beta in the brain, it is too too late. Our clinical results of NA-831 show that adult neurogenesis in the hippocampus could be a way to partially right that wrong”
He further invited collaboration, saying, "We're eager to join forces with fellow researchers and pharmaceutical firms to chart a course for effective AD treatments.”
With momentum on their side, Biomed will conduct a Phase 2B trial of its new class of drugs and will seek FDA accelerated approval of NA-831 for the treatment of AD.
About NA-831
NA-831 is an investigational medicine in oral formulation that exhibits neuroprotection and neurogenesis to protect the brain from neurodegeneration and to help restore memory and to improve cognitive functions of patients with mild cognitive impairment and mild and moderate Alzheimer’s disease.
About Biomed Industries™, Inc.
Biomed Industries™, Inc. is a trailblazing bio-pharmaceutical entity, driven by a passion to create transformative drug therapeutics for pressing medical challenges. Biomed prides itself on pioneering a novel platform of clinical-stage drugs for Alzheimer’s and related neurological conditions. Additionally, the firm is harnessing the power of AI to revolutionize drug discovery, and clinical trial patent screening. For more information, please Biomed’s website: https://www.biomedind.com
