For Immediate Release:

Oct. 3, 2023

Contact:

Nadia Marji CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs

nadia.marji@ks.gov

Jessica Ward, Communications Manager

Jessica.ward@ks.gov

Public Invited to Bison Auction at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge on November 1

PRATT – On Nov. 1, 2023, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will hold a public auction for surplus bison from Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The auction will begin at 11 a.m. and take place at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge – 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson County. Bidding and non-bidding parties are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Maxwell Wildlife Refuge is managed specifically to preserve the area’s prairie heritage. As such, herds of bison and elk are maintained, both species that are native to Kansas grasslands. However, because the Refuge can support only a certain number of animals, surplus bison are occasionally sold at a public auction.

A combined total of 62 bison will be auctioned this year, including:

10 – Cows

10 – Yearling Heifers

12 – 2-yr-old Bulls

11 – Yearling Bulls

9 – Bull Calves

10 – Heifer Calves

Heifer calves older than 6 months will be vaccinated for brucellosis and certificates issued.

Those interested in bidding may preregister by filling out the bidder registration form and emailing it to sarah.navarro@ks.gov. Registration will also be available on site.

Buyers must pick up bison on the day of the sale or make arrangements with the refuge manager prior to the sale. Animals become the buyer’s responsibility upon settlement on auction day.

Load-out assistance is available until dusk on the day of the auction. Trailers should be covered or lined, as bison transport best in dark conditions.

Cash and personal checks (if accompanied by a notarized authorization letter from the issuing bank) will be accepted.

KDWP reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

For questions regarding the auction, contact Maxwell Wildlife Refuge manager Cliff Peterson at (620) 628-4592 or the KDWP Pratt Operations Office at (620) 672-0797.

For more on Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, including tour information, click HERE.

For more on the Sandsage Bison Range, click HERE.

