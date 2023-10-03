Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,522 in the last 365 days.

Continuing Resolution Allows FEMA to Lift Restrictions on Disaster Relief Funding

WASHINGTON -- The Continuing Resolution signed Sept. 30 enabled FEMA to resume funding for more than 2,400 projects across the country. 

FEMA lifted Immediate Needs Funding (INF) restrictions on Oct. 2. INF is a tool FEMA uses when the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF) is projected to be insufficient to meet all Stafford Act requirements. Under INF, FEMA prioritizes response and urgent recovery efforts without interruption. However, new obligations not necessary for lifesaving and life-sustaining activities are paused. 

“INF is never something we enter into lightly,” said Mary Comans, FEMA’s Chief Financial Officer. “Though necessary to prepare for future catastrophic emergencies, we understand the impact this has on communities, schools and hospitals waiting for funding. Now that INF is lifted, we are working to resume obligations to paused projects as quickly as possible.”

Delayed projects will be processed as quickly as possible in the order they were paused. FEMA estimates that all delayed projects will be funded within the next several weeks.

You just read:

Continuing Resolution Allows FEMA to Lift Restrictions on Disaster Relief Funding

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more