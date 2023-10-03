Continuing Resolution Allows FEMA to Lift Restrictions on Disaster Relief Funding

WASHINGTON -- The Continuing Resolution signed Sept. 30 enabled FEMA to resume funding for more than 2,400 projects across the country.

FEMA lifted Immediate Needs Funding (INF) restrictions on Oct. 2. INF is a tool FEMA uses when the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF) is projected to be insufficient to meet all Stafford Act requirements. Under INF, FEMA prioritizes response and urgent recovery efforts without interruption. However, new obligations not necessary for lifesaving and life-sustaining activities are paused.

“INF is never something we enter into lightly,” said Mary Comans, FEMA’s Chief Financial Officer. “Though necessary to prepare for future catastrophic emergencies, we understand the impact this has on communities, schools and hospitals waiting for funding. Now that INF is lifted, we are working to resume obligations to paused projects as quickly as possible.”

Delayed projects will be processed as quickly as possible in the order they were paused. FEMA estimates that all delayed projects will be funded within the next several weeks.