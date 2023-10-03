Commentary | Why California courts need to pay low-income jurors more than $15 per day

California courts give low-income jurors $15 per day. As a result, people with financial hardships are excused, leading to juries that often fail to reflect local demographics. A bill on the governor’s desk would expand a San Francisco pilot program and up the rate to $100 in four new counties.
