Mindful Weight Loss Announces Expansion with New Manhattan Beach Location and Introduction of Mindful Menopause
Dr. Shah will spearhead the specialized wing focusing on a 360-degree personalized approach for managing & alleviating symptoms of peri-menopause & menopause.
Menopause is not a pause, but a new chapter in a woman's life where she can embrace her wisdom, strength, and freedom.”MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindful Weight Loss (MWL), a leading name in holistic health and well-being, is excited to announce the opening of its new Women's Center in the South Bay City of Manhattan Beach.
— -Dr. Azin Shahryarinejad, aka Dr. Shah
The expansion doesn't just stop at a new location; it brings forth a plethora of new services tailored specifically for the modern woman. The latest addition to MWL's expert physicians is Dr. Azin Shahryarinejad, aka Dr. Shah, a distinguished Urogynecologist specializing in hormone replacement therapy (HRT), perimenopause, and menopause management.
Dr. Azin Shah is among the few urogynecologists in the South Bay, marking a distinct presence in a super-subspecialty. This field, bridging gynecology and urology, focuses on the expertise of female pelvic health and reconstruction, also called urogynecology. Dr. Shah's expertise is rare and invaluable to the South Bay community.
Mindful Menopause Relief: 360-degree Personalized Approach
Dr. Shah is all set to spearhead 'Mindful Menopause Relief,' a specialized wing focusing on a 360-degree personalized approach towards managing and alleviating symptoms of menopause and peri-menopause. Dr. Shah wants to ensure the best customized treatments are brought to her patients.
Concierge Care for Menopause
What sets Dr. Azin Shah's approach apart? It's her intricate, step-by-step evaluation of personal symptoms, helping to identify and treat a range of dysfunctions women grapple with during perimenopause and menopause, including:
· Genitourinary syndrome
· Sexual dysfunction and pain
· Hot flashes
· Mood swings and irritability
· Insomnia
· Pelvic pain
· Hair loss
· Abnormal bleeding
Although not all issues, such as prolapse or incontinence, fall under the purview of her program, Dr. Shah ensures their diagnosis, guiding patients to the right treatment avenues.
Her approach to therapy emphasizes the use of bioidentical customized treatments, ensuring every woman receives care tailored to her unique needs. This means patients are worked with to create the best personalized plan, including hormone therapy or other non-hormonal treatments that address specific symptoms.
While several online platforms offer hormone replacement therapy solutions like estrogen, progesterone, and DHEA without in-person consultations, Dr. Shah and Mindful Menopause Relief challenge the "one size fits all" narrative often found in this area. Given the intricate nature of hormonal changes, the importance of personalized HRT cannot be overstated.
Central to Dr. Azin Shah's approach is the belief in patient empowerment through education. Recognizing that informed patients make the best health decisions for themselves, she strongly emphasizes sharing knowledge and insights about treatments and conditions. This collaborative ethos ensures that every patient actively participates in their care journey, leading to more tailored and effective health outcomes. At Mindful Menopause Relief, every treatment plan is about administering solutions and building a partnership based on trust and mutual understanding.
A Place for Evidence-Based and Alternative Treatments
We pride ourselves on blending the rigors of evidence-based medicine with the potential of alternative treatments, offering a comprehensive approach to patient care. Dr. Azin Shah believes that while empirical research forms the bedrock of effective treatments, exploring alternative therapies can sometimes provide complementary benefits that enhance overall well-being.
By ensuring that all recommended treatments and interventions stand up to rigorous scrutiny while remaining open to holistic and alternative modalities, patients receive a harmonized, full-spectrum approach to their care. This dual-path methodology guarantees that individuals benefit from the best of both worlds, maximizing health outcomes and patient satisfaction.
Regular Monitoring & Follow-up
Commitment to patient wellness doesn't end post-consultation. Dr. Shah schedules monthly Zoom sessions, adjusting treatments based on evolving patient needs. Although she values virtual check-ins, she stresses the importance of at least one in-person consultation for comprehensive understanding.
Staying up-to-date with patient needs and concerns, Dr. Shah has planned a series of content designed to address frequently asked questions, debunk myths, and educate patients about the advantages and disadvantages of various treatments. This continuous engagement dispels misconceptions, fostering an informed patient base.
As Mindful Weight Loss grows, it is diversifying into specialized divisions. Mindful Menopause Relief is a proud addition and falls under the overarching umbrella of Mindful Wellness. This expansion solidifies MWL's commitment to providing the best holistic care for every individual.
