Mindful Weight Loss Expands to Las Vegas, Nevada: Transformative, Compassionate Approach to Health and Weight Management
Understanding the reasons behind weight struggles is the key Mindful Weight Loss uses evidence-based medications, mindfulness, therapy, & personalized coaching.
Weight loss is hard! Whether weight has been an issue forever or for the last few years, it is completely unfair and the traditional advice to “eat less and move more” often seems futile.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindful Weight Loss Opens in Las Vegas, Nevada: A New Approach to Health and Weight Management
— Dr. Vivek Gupta, Board Certified Obesity Medicine Specialist
Mindful Weight Loss, an emerging holistic health and wellness center, has announced its new branch in Las Vegas, Nevada. This expansion aims to provide residents with a comprehensive and unique approach to health management.
Unlike traditional weight loss centers, Mindful Weight Loss emphasizes understanding the underlying reasons for weight challenges. While many face difficulties due to prevalent fast food chains and addictive food choices, Dr. Gupta, one of the leading practitioners at the center, notes, "The traditional advice to 'eat less and move more' can often feel challenging in today's environment."
Key Features of Mindful Weight Loss:
• Comprehensive interventions using mindfulness techniques, therapy, and personalized coaching
• An initial one-hour session to understand the patient's individual needs
• Ongoing monthly appointments, meditation classes, meal preparation guidance, and group sessions
What Sets Mindful Weight Loss Apart
While many weight loss centers exist, Mindful Weight Loss focuses on providing a tailored plan for each individual. The center believes in optimizing all factors contributing to weight management challenges.
Dr. Gupta and Dr. Misra, the center's esteemed doctors, bring a wealth of medical expertise, ensuring patients receive a high standard of care.
The summer expansion to Nevada and Arizona underscores the center's commitment to reaching out to more communities.
Benefits to the Las Vegas Community
The Las Vegas community will now have the option to explore a different approach to health and wellness. Mindful Weight Loss doesn't merely offer weight loss services; it provides a comprehensive view of health, incorporating mindfulness, therapy, and coaching.
According to Dr. Gupta, "Understanding the root causes of weight challenges is crucial. With 70% of the population facing weight issues, the solution lies in addressing the true causes."
About Dr. Vivek Gupta: Dr. Vivek Gupta is a board-certified physician specializing in obesity and internal medicine. He founded Mindful Weight Loss with a vision of helping individuals through education and mindfulness.
About Dr. Amit C. Misra: Dr. Amit C. Misra is a board-certified physician with expertise in Pediatrics, Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, and Pediatric Cardiac Critical Care.
For further information or to schedule interviews with Dr. Gupta and Dr. Misra, media representatives, and interested parties are encouraged to contact Mindful Weight Loss.
