Mark Webb to be next Oregon Environmental Quality Commissioner

A new voice to advance DEQ’s mission to protect, maintain and restore Oregon’s environment

Statewide, OR—The Oregon Senate confirmed Sept. 29 Governor Tina Kotek’s appointment of Eastern Oregon nonprofit director Mark Webb to the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission.

EQC Chair, Kathleen George said, “I am honored to welcome Mark and confident he’s a solid addition to our slate of commissioners. I look forward to incorporating his extensive experience and perspectives to advance the state’s leadership in environmental protection.”

The commission is a five-member panel appointed by the governor to set policy for the Department of Environmental Quality. Commissioners are appointed to four-year terms and are confirmed by the state Senate.

“I believe that strong, vibrant communities and healthy landscapes are inseparably linked,” Webb said after his confirmation. “So, I deeply appreciate the opportunity to serve on the Environmental Quality Commission as it will enable me to work in areas I care about and in ways that matter for Oregonians across the state.”

Webb currently serves as executive director for Blue Mountains Forest Partners a 501(c)(3) private nonprofit. His term begins Oct. 5.

Terms for former commissioners Greg Addington and Molly Kile ended in September 2023.

Media contact: Jennifer Flynt, Jennifer.flynt@deq.oregon.gov, 503.730.5924

