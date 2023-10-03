Mark Webb to be next Oregon Environmental Quality Commissioner
A new voice to advance DEQ’s mission to protect, maintain and restore Oregon’s environment
EQC Chair, Kathleen George said, “I am honored to welcome Mark and confident he’s a solid addition to our slate of commissioners. I look forward to incorporating his extensive experience and perspectives to advance the state’s leadership in environmental protection.”
The commission is a five-member panel appointed by the governor to set policy for the Department of Environmental Quality. Commissioners are appointed to four-year terms and are confirmed by the state Senate.
“I believe that strong, vibrant communities and healthy landscapes are inseparably linked,” Webb said after his confirmation. “So, I deeply appreciate the opportunity to serve on the Environmental Quality Commission as it will enable me to work in areas I care about and in ways that matter for Oregonians across the state.”
Webb currently serves as executive director for Blue Mountains Forest Partners a 501(c)(3) private nonprofit. His term begins Oct. 5.
Terms for former commissioners Greg Addington and Molly Kile ended in September 2023.
Media contact: Jennifer Flynt, Jennifer.flynt@deq.oregon.gov, 503.730.5924
###