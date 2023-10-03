Celebrate Saskatchewan Agriculture in October

CANADA, October 3 - Released on October 3, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has once again proclaimed October as Agriculture Month in Saskatchewan. Agriculture Month is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of the agriculture industry and the dedicated farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses who produce the high quality, sustainable food in our province.

"The agriculture industry is a cornerstone of our province," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "You can't celebrate this amazing industry without acknowledging the people who make the industry great. Through a combination of experience and cutting-edge technology, Saskatchewan producers and agri-businesses are building and protecting the agriculture sector in the province for generations to come, which is certainly worth celebrating."

Agriculture Month is an opportunity to increase consumer understanding of and trust in modern food production. We encourage the public to explore their connection to food and share their story through the theme, "#CelebrateAg." Members of the agriculture industry are also encouraged to get involved by sharing their own stories, hosting open houses or engaging the public in discussions about agriculture and agri-food production.

Throughout the month of October, Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan, in collaboration with industry partners, will share food stories, hold an online photo contest and use social media to encourage the public to learn about modern agriculture.

"As we celebrate Ag Month this October, we want to recognize how far we have come in food production and farming practices", Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan Executive Director Clinton Monchuk said. "Saskatchewan agriculture has been made great by the people who work in this industry and the benefits are global."

For a full list of Agriculture Month events or to learn how you can take part, visit farmfoodcaresk.org. Follow Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan on Twitter @FarmFoodCareSK, or on Facebook at Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan and share your stories on social media using #CelebrateAg.

