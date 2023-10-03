St. Albans Barracks / Bomb Threat / Grand Isle County School District
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#’s VSP: 23A2005879 // GICSD: 23GI003274
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/03/2023 @ 1222 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Grand Isle County School District
VIOLATION: Bomb Threat
ACCUSED: Unknown / Under Investigation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the school superintendent of the Grand Isle School District (Michael Clark) received an email. The unidentified sender of the email stated that there were bombs within the schools located in the district. Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department initiated and coordinated a response to the threat. The four schools located in the district were evacuated and deputies responded to each of them to investigate further. No bombs or other suspicious circumstances were located. At this time the threat, which is being further investigated by the Sheriff's Department, VSP and the Vermont Information Center (VIC), was believed to be a hoax.