St. Albans Barracks / Bomb Threat / Grand Isle County School District

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#’s VSP: 23A2005879    // GICSD: 23GI003274                    

CONTACT#:  524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:   10/03/2023 @ 1222 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grand Isle County School District

VIOLATION:  Bomb Threat

 

ACCUSED:     Unknown / Under Investigation                                          

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the school superintendent of the Grand Isle School District (Michael Clark) received an email. The unidentified sender of the email stated that there were bombs within the schools located in the district. Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department initiated and coordinated a response to the threat. The four schools located in the district were evacuated and deputies responded to each of them to investigate further. No bombs or other suspicious circumstances were located. At this time the threat, which is being further investigated by the Sheriff's Department, VSP and the Vermont Information Center (VIC), was believed to be a hoax.

 

 

