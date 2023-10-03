St. Albans Barracks / Bomb Threat / Grand Isle County School District

VSP News Release-Incident

DATE/TIME: 10/03/2023

On the above date and time, the school superintendent of the Grand Isle School District (Michael Clark) received an email. The unidentified sender of the email stated that there were bombs within the schools located in the district. Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department initiated and coordinated a response to the threat. The four schools located in the district were evacuated and deputies responded to each of them to investigate further. No bombs or other suspicious circumstances were located. At this time the threat, which is being further investigated by the Sheriff's Department, VSP and the Vermont Information Center (VIC), was believed to be a hoax.