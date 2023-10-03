Full Slate of Educational, Exciting Safety Sessions Set for 2023 NBAA-BACE

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, Oct. 3, 2023 – Effective use of safety management systems (SMS) and learning from past incidents to create a safer future will be in focus at the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas, NV, with two key safety events and a number of safety-based education sessions.

More than a dozen sessions spanning the Oct. 16-19 convention week will feature government and industry experts addressing business aviation safety priorities including:

Strategies for mitigating risks related to the most common accident types

Supporting mental health and wellness to enhance safety

Scaling SMS to meet the needs of all operating segments

Learning how working together, and sharing data, can lower accident rates and promote safer operations

“The NBAA-BACE safety program highlights the business aviation industry’s commitment to safety with a lineup of content ranging from single pilot risk management to accident case studies and developing positive safety culture,” said Mark Larsen, CAM, NBAA director of safety and flight operations. “This robust slate of safety programming is must-attend programming for everyone in the industry.”

The Single-Pilot Safety Standdown returns once again to the NBAA-BACE schedule on Oct. 16, while the NBAA National Safety Forum is expanded to host six sessions spanning the convention week for easier attendee participation. The National Safety Forum’s sessions will be presented in the context of the four pillars of SMS – safety policy, safety risk management, safety assurance and safety promotion – to help operators begin or mature in their SMS journey.

Mark your calendars now for these top-class safety training opportunities:

Single-Pilot Safety Standdown (Oct. 16)

Jon Hirsch, Piper Aircraft Company, will provide a case study of a Piper PA-28-235 accident, sharing with the audience how to recognize and respond to warning flags encountered in flight

Peter Basile, Textron Aviation, will share a loss-of-control incident involving a nighttime departure of a Cessna Citation CJ4 from Burke Lakefront Airport (BKL) in Cleveland, OH, discussing the effects of fatigue and negative learning transfer

Rich Loudon, Alaska Airlines, will discuss the value of “threat forward” briefings, rather than numerical flight risk assessment tools

Quay Snyder, MD, MSPH, Aviation Medicine Advisory Service (AMAS), will discuss strategies for single pilots to recognize and mitigate safety risks related to personal health

Representatives from owner-pilot associations will share combined efforts to meet industry’s latest safety challenges

National Safety Forum (Oct. 17-19)

Benjamin Berman, K&R Aviation, LLC dba OpenAir; Larry Karpurk, Salt River Project; Michelle Knoll, Pfizer Aviation; Jim Hosey, IAI, LLC and Ben Kohler, Pfizer Aviation, will explore how to formulate, implement and refine safety policies for small and large flight departments

Dr. Susan Northrup, FAA (Invited); Dr. Quay Snyder, Aviation Medicine Advisory Service; Greg Farley, Deere & Company Aviation; Jeff Wofford; Mark Larsen, CAM, NBAA; and Lee Rafaklo, Corteva Agriscience, will discuss the effects of mental health on performance and the evolving regulatory landscape

Joe Dickinson, Hess Aviation; Carl Bennett, Priester/Mayo Aviation; Keith Yaddaw, JPMorgan Chase; and Jeff Mittelman, Mittelman Aviation Solutions will share their organizations’ use of safety data, including benefits and challenges

Stephen Clifford; Krystal Felderman, Exelon Corp; Marta Maiden; Michael Ott, Phoenix Air Group; Patrick Skinner; and Amanda Ferraro, Aviation Safety Solutions, will guide attendees in a “Choose Your Own Adventure” session, using SMS principles to respond to actual circumstances

NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen and Paul BJ Ransbury, NBAA Safety Committee Chair, will share perspectives on business aviation safety as well as presentations of the NBAA 50-, 60- and 75-year Flying Safety Awards and the Dr. Tony Kern Professionalism in Aviation Awards

Hon. Michael Graham, National Transportation Safety Board; John Witzig, Pfizer Inc.; Chris Rocheleau, NBAA; Jeff Wofford; Bob Rufli, Air Charter Safety Foundation; and Doug Carr, NBAA, will examine safety culture and SMS

Education Sessions

In-Flight Lithium-Ion Battery Fires: 2023 Edition

Out of Sight: Beyond Line of Vision Drone Use Takes Flight

Technology at the Center of Safety: A Business Aviation Perspective

Meet the Regulators

NTSB Case Study & Panel Discussion: Truckee, California Challenger 605 Accident – Identifying the Safety Focus through the Causal Factors

Taking place Oct. 17-19 in Las Vegas, NV, NBAA-BACE is the largest international showcase of the latest developments in business aviation, as well as leading-edge technologies and innovations powering the industry’s exciting and sustainable future.

Learn more about NBAA-BACE.

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful. The association represents more than 10,000 company and professional members and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world’s largest civil aviation trade show. Learn more about NBAA at nbaa.org.

