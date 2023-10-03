"Scissorhands: A Musical Tribute" Returns to LA's The Bourbon Room Beginning Nov. 24 (Six-Week Holiday Engagement)
Jordan Kai Burnett returns as titular “Scissorhands” alongside original Actors’ Equity cast membersLOS ANGELES, CA, US, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Producers Bradley Bredeweg and Kelley Parker (Mad World Inventions) today announced the return of the acclaimed, sold-out theatrical event, “SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Tribute” – with an all-new immersive staging – for a six-week holiday engagement (through December 30) at Hollywood’s The Bourbon Room (6356 Hollywood Blvd.). Performances begin on Friday, November 24, with an official opening night on Friday, December 1.
The smash hit jukebox-musical parody – playfully dubbed by Secret Los Angeles as the “show LA just won’t quit” – SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Tribute pays homage to Tim Burton’s iconic 1990 film Edward Scissorhands starring Johnny Depp and features renditions of some of pop music’s biggest songs including What Was I Made For? (Billie Eilish), Dream On (Aerosmith), Uninvited (Alanis Morissette), Like a Prayer (Madonna), I’m Every Woman (Chaka Khan), Shallow (Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper), Shake It Out (Taylor Swift), and Fast Car (Tracy Chapman).
SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Tribute will reunite original Actors’ Equity cast members Jordan Kai Burnett as “Scissorhands” (“Emcee” in Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live, Las Vegas; Romy & Michele The Musical); Emma Hunton as “Peg” (Hulu’s “Good Trouble”; National Tour of Wicked); Dionne Gipson as “The Inventor” (Tarantino Live); Natalie Masini as “Kim” (UMPO’s A League of Their Own); Ryan O'Connor as “Helen” (“Big Little Lies”; School of Rock); and Carly Casey as “Joyce” (Prom, “Lucifer”). New to the Scissorhands company are Alex Ellis as “Esmeralda” (“Rose” in the original Off-Broadway cast of Titanique); Carson Higgins, alternating as “Jim” at select performances (American Idiot, original Broadway cast); and John Krause, alternating as “Jim” at select performances (Hadestown, original Broadway cast).
CREATIVE TEAM: Written and Directed by Bradley Bredeweg (creator of the critically acclaimed family-drama series, “The Fosters” and its spin-off “Good Trouble”), the Creative Team features Production Design by James Connelly (“The Voice”; “The Kelly Clarkson Show”), Lighting Design by Darren Langer (Emmy Award Winner; “The Kelly Clarkson Show”; “Hairspray Live”; HBO’s “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction”) and Costume Design by Benjamin Holtrop (Stylist to Broadway Stars Cyntia Erivo, Isaac Cole Powell, Skylar Austin and more). Gregory Nabours (“Mostly Musicals” live series, Los Angeles) returns to the creative team as Musical Director. Alyssa Swann is the Actors’ Equity Production Stage Manager. Jeff Wickline and Josh Robers serve as Co-Producers. Bredeweg and Kelley Parker are Executive Producers.
PRODUCTION HISTORY: SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Tribute was a sold-out hit for three years at LA’s now-defunct Rockwell Table & Stage, performing holiday engagements in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Earlier this summer, Bredeweg and Parker reunited the original cast at The Bourbon Room for a series of standing-room-only, sold-out reunion concerts.
CRITICAL PRAISE FOR ‘SCISSORHANDS’
“You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll stand up and cheer.” – Stage Scene LA
“STUNNING and inventive. Tear-your-heart-out numbers that will bring a tear to your eyes. Go see this show!” – Broadway World
“More timely than ever. The most surprising part is how genuinely moving it is at times.” – On Stage and Screen
“An extraordinarily and hauntingly beautiful production.” – LAExcites
TICKETS are sold exclusively online by fever and are $55.00 for General Admission and $75.00 for VIP reserved seating (+ ticketing and service fees). Running time: 90 minutes (no intermission).
The Bourbon Room is located at 6356 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 (cross street is Ivar; near the famed Hollywood Walk of Fame). Doors open 90 minutes before curtain. Please note: Must be 21+ with valid ID – all tickets have a two-drink & food minimum.
