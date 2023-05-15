First annual Best Pet Workplaces Summit celebrates pet-friendly employers
WUF World, Nationwide and more than 100 top brands to showcase how pet-friendly benefits and policies improve employee engagement, retention and wellbeingLOS ANGELES, CA, US, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WUF (With U Forever) and Nationwide are teaming up to present the inaugural Best Pet Workplaces (BPW) Summit on Thursday, May 18 at the IMAX HQ in Playa Vista, CA. BPW will be a first-of-its-kind gathering of senior executives creating a coalition of compassionate leaders and companies who believe the human-animal bond is great for businesses and their workforces. Top brands dedicated to improving the lives of pets and their families and investing in the workforce of tomorrow will gather for this inspirational event and leave with actionable ideas to improve employee satisfaction, engagement, retention and wellbeing.
“Best Pet Workplaces is the culmination of much of what WUF has built over the last several years,” says WUF co-founder and CEO Clinton Misamore. "As a company dedicated to uniting communities through the indomitable human-animal bond, being able to bring business communities together to explore all the ways pets make us better employees and better leaders is a true privilege. We’re proud to work alongside Nationwide as we gather with other industry leaders to unearth how pets improve our mental, emotional, and financial wellbeing.”
“Leaders of industry are quickly learning one of the secrets to a healthy workplace – pets! We’ve invited them to tell their stories and share best practices at this one-day summit, from how they’ve incorporated pets into the workplace to providing benefits for the care of pets at home and to families welcoming new companions into their lives,” said Heidi Sirota, Chief Pet Officer and President, Nationwide pet insurance. “The data supporting pet-friendly companies is compelling showing a 65% improvement in employees who would turn down a job elsewhere with similar pay over those of non-pet-friendly employers. Simply offering pet insurance as a voluntary benefit can put companies on the right side of that equation. Since creating the first worksite pet insurance benefit more than 20 years ago, we’ve worked with thousands of companies to help them protect all members of their employees’ families, even the furry, feathery, and scaly ones.”
Best Pet Workplaces features a variety of incredible speakers from around the country including: Petco - Jenny Wolski (SVP, Omnichannel Experience); Petco Love - Susanne Kogut (President); Gallup - Kristen Lipton (Managing Director of Business Development); Whole Foods Market - Andres Traslavina (Head of Executive Recruiting); Nationwide - Heidi Sirota (Chief Pet Officer & President, pet insurance); Google - Michiel Bakker (VP of Global Workplaces Programs); Nationwide - Dr. Jules Benson (Vice President, Pet Health & Chief Veterinary Officer); Tito’s Handmade Vodka - Taylor Berry (VP of Brand Marketing); Starbucks - May W. Jensen (VP, Labor Relations); Nationwide - Mariel Devesa (Sr. AVP of Growth, Expansion and Development); Kripsy Kreme - Marissa Andrada (Board Member & Former Chief People Officer, Chipotle); Geolabs - Kian Gohar (Founder); Kay Mooney (Former VP of Well-Being, Aetna); HABRI - Steven Feldman (President); Pet Partners - Traci Pryor (Chief Development Officer); Wallis Annenberg PetSpace - Gabrielle Amster (Director); Los Angeles County - Fesia Davenport (CEO); Adopt a Pet - Jeannine Taffe (CEO); Cosmic Pictures - Taran Davies (Producer and CEO); Invention Studios - Nicky Weinstock (President and Producer); Manual - Ryan Weiss (Co-founder) and Maya Watson (Co-founder). Participating speakers are subject to change.
Best Pet Workplaces is also supported by Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Tito’s Handmade Vodka, IMAX, Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, Gallup, HABRI, Peer150 Human Resources, and 1Hotels.
Programming will close with a “Yappy Hour” in Goose Park at the Google Headquarters, where attendees will be treated to cocktails provided by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and hors d’oeuvres crafted by Google Food Labs.
Any company interested in attending may apply at bestpetworkplaces.com.
WUF (With U Forever) is a lifestyle brand that activates and unites communities through a shared love of dogs. WUF engages its audience through digital and IRL event and content series that bring neighbors and strangers together with dogs at the center of it all. To learn more, visit wuf.world.
With more than 1.2 million insured pets, Nationwide is the first and largest provider of pet health insurance in the United States. Nationwide pet health insurance plans cover dogs, cats, birds and exotic pets for multiple medical problems and conditions relating to accidents, illnesses and injuries. Learn more at petinsurance.com.
Adriana Douzos
The PR CANVAS
adriana@theprcanvas.com