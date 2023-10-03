Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Supports Education Around the World

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As each new school year commences, students and their parents partake in the customary ritual of shopping for essential school supplies to prepare for the academic journey ahead. Yet, it is imperative to recognize that not all parents worldwide are fortunate enough to afford the necessary materials for their children's education. Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) stands unwavering in its commitment to accentuate the significance of education, annually furnishing thousands of children with backpacks filled with a multitude of school supplies.

In the previous year, LIFE extended its benevolent reach to children in 18 diverse countries. This year, the organization has expanded its scope, distributing these indispensable backpacks across 28 countries worldwide. The primary beneficiaries of this noble initiative are children hailing from less privileged backgrounds, including those who are orphaned. The generosity of LIFE has elicited profound gratitude from both parents and students, offering them solace as they embark on their educational journey.

Haja Mariama Fofanah, serving as the Sierra Leone LIFE Coordinator, conveyed her heartfelt appreciation, stating, "This splendid gift will not only ignite a passion for academic excellence in these children but will also alleviate the financial burden on parents, particularly during the rainy season when the cost of school materials surges. LIFE is held in the highest regard as one of the foremost non-governmental organizations in the country, and we maintain unwavering faith in their commitment to supporting the less fortunate and meeting our expectations."

In the midst of the current socio-political climate, Aleppo University in North Syria confronts a plethora of formidable challenges. Once a luminous beacon of higher education in the region, the university has suffered grievous blows from the protracted conflict and ongoing instability that has plagued Syria for years. It grapples with the aftermath of damaged classrooms and facilities, which significantly impede the quality of education it can provide. Furthermore, the displacement of both students and faculty, coupled with the scarcity of resources, has strained the institution's capacity to maintain academic standards. In this dire situation, LIFE has stepped in to incentivize teachers to persevere in imparting their invaluable knowledge, ensuring that students can access their indispensable education in multiple schools.

Dr. Hany Saqr, the CEO of LIFE, underscored the organization's unwavering commitment to education, affirming, "We firmly believe that education and higher education constitute the bedrock of a brighter future. We are wholeheartedly devoted to supporting institutions in 28 countries, with a special emphasis on Aleppo University in Syria, where conflict has tragically disrupted lives and shattered dreams. Education not only empowers individuals but also rebuilds communities and nations. By investing in the education of our youth, we sow the seeds of hope, resilience, and the groundwork for sustainable development, both in Syria and beyond."

Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

About

