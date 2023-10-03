Karpel Foundation Recognizes Prosecutor Woolfsteadâ€™s Commitment to Justice

September 28, 2023

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ The Karpel Foundation recognized Assistant District Attorney Bailey Woolfstead for her work in prosecution with a $10,000 grant.

“This money is given as a gift to recognize the commitment to justice you make in your work every day,” wrote the Karpel Foundation’s Chairman Jeffery Karpel. “We are grateful that people like you dedicate their careers to ensuring that justice is served in your community and hope you will continue the good work you do for many years to come.”

Woolfstead was recently honored with the Larry D. Morse II Commitment to Justice Grant. Larry Morse was both an outstanding prosecutor and mentor to many attorneys in his lifetime and committed himself to excellence in the field of prosecution.

Woolfstead is a prosecutor in the Office of Special Prosecutions Rural Prosecution Unit.

“Prosecutor Woolfstead carries a caseload that is not for the faint of heart,” said Criminal Division Director Angie Kemp. “Often her work involves victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. Woolfstead travels across the state stepping in to assist in prosecuting cases for several communities, including Bethel, Kotzebue, Kodiak, Juneau, and Sitka, among others. This grant recognizes that tireless commitment.”

Prosecutor Woolfstead has worked at the Alaska Department of Law for 10 years. Last year she was honored with the Prosecutor of the Year award by the Department. To date, she’s worked on more than a thousand cases.

“I am honored to be recognized as someone who strives to embody the ideals that meant so much to Mr. Morse, particularly a commitment to justice and using humor and adding levity in the process,” said Assistant District Attorney Woolfstead.

The Karpel Foundation in Missouri seeks to promote transparency and accountability through data driven innovation that informs and advances smart criminal justice policies and improved outcomes for all.

Photo: left Attorney General Treg Taylor, ADA Bailey Woolfstead, and Criminal Division Director Angie Kemp at Department award ceremony 2022.

For more information contact Bailey Woolfstead at Bailey.Woolfstead@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.