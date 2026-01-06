Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,230 in the last 365 days.

Office of Special Prosecutions Completes Review of Anchor Point Officer-Involved Shooting

January 5, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ The Office of Special Prosecutions has completed its review of an officer-involved shooting from Sept. 25, 2025, involving Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Daniel Cox and Tyler Moyer in Anchor Point.

The review determined that Sgt. Cox was legally justified in his use of deadly force against Mr. Moyer, which occurred after Troopers found his vehicle at the Stariski State Campground in Anchor Point, while attempting to serve an active warrant for Moyer’s arrest for Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the 1st and 2nd degrees.

Mr. Moyer exited and ran from the vehicle after the Troopers announced their presence. Moyer then turned toward Sgt. Cox, brandishing a large knife, from approximately 14 feet away.

CONTACT: Chief Assistant Attorney General Jenna Gruenstein, at (907) 269-6250 or jenna.gruenstein@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Office of Special Prosecutions Completes Review of Anchor Point Officer-Involved Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.