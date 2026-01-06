Office of Special Prosecutions Completes Review of Anchor Point Officer-Involved Shooting

January 5, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ The Office of Special Prosecutions has completed its review of an officer-involved shooting from Sept. 25, 2025, involving Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Daniel Cox and Tyler Moyer in Anchor Point.

The review determined that Sgt. Cox was legally justified in his use of deadly force against Mr. Moyer, which occurred after Troopers found his vehicle at the Stariski State Campground in Anchor Point, while attempting to serve an active warrant for Moyer’s arrest for Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the 1st and 2nd degrees.

Mr. Moyer exited and ran from the vehicle after the Troopers announced their presence. Moyer then turned toward Sgt. Cox, brandishing a large knife, from approximately 14 feet away.

CONTACT: Chief Assistant Attorney General Jenna Gruenstein, at (907) 269-6250 or jenna.gruenstein@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.