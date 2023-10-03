Charlevoix, MI Makes Accessibility a Priority By Becoming an AbleVu Accessible City

Charlevoix, MI Visit Charlevoix AbleVu: Know Before You Go

CHARLEVOIX, MI, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlevoix, MI is blazing a new trail for accessibility, becoming one of the first five AbleVu Accessible Cities in Michigan. This remarkable feat was achieved through a partnership with Pure Michigan and Charlevoix’s commitment to providing information about businesses and attractions that are accessible and welcoming to people of varying abilities. With dedication to providing the highest level of accessibility, Charlevoix is setting the gold standard for other cities to follow.

AbleVu is a revolutionary platform that enables you to search through a vast database of businesses across the United States that have gone the extra mile to make be transparent by sharing accessibility information. It is not about being “perfect,” but is about sharing information that will help people have the information they need to make sound decisions. With the AbleVu profile, you can easily view a business's accessibility features and even ask questions directly to the business, if needed.

AbleVu Accessible Cities are cities throughout the country that have a high concentration of businesses with a high level of accessibility features. Cities such as Lansing, MI, Mesa, AZ, and Lancaster, PA are just a few cities adopting this initiative to attract and welcome new and diverse visitors to their city.

Meegan Winters, accessibility educator and founder of AbleVu, and the entire AbleVu team are passionate about enabling everyone to experience the joy of exploring and discovering local businesses and traveling, regardless of any accessibility limitations they may face.

With this, the team has partnered with Visit Charlevoix to make the city one of the early adopters in the powerful initiative. To further this mission, AbleVu is now certifying AbleVu Accessible Cities, which are cities throughout the United States that have a substantial number of businesses fully equipped with accessibility features (5, 5, and 5 minimum).

Visit Charlevoix has onboarded 5 lodging properties, 5 restaurants, and 5 attractions in the city, making it eligible for the AbleVu Accessible City status. In addition to the AbleVu Accessibility information listing, these 15 locations in Charlevoix also have added virtual walk-through tours provided by Able Eyes to allow visitors to see and explore environments virtually prior to physically visiting.

With virtual walk-through tours, photos, text information, accessibility information, and more, customers of all abilities can now explore their destination beforehand to decrease anxiety. As a result of Charlevoix’s commitment to accessibility, the city has become a leader in creating a more inclusive travel environment.

Visit Charlevoix received support from the Charlevoix County Community Foundation to help make this program possible.

The AbleVu project aligns with Visit Charlevoix’s strategic goal of being an accessible and inclusive destination for all visitors and residents.

To view these accessibility tours, VisitCharlevoix.com for more information.

ABOUT ABLEVU

AbleVu is a platform that makes finding businesses and public venues that meet accessibility needs (physical and invisible) easier. The platform offers a variety of information, allowing customers of all abilities an opportunity to explore beforehand to decrease anxiety. www.AbleVu.com