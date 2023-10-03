Hunt safe with these 10 survival tips when hunting big game

Don't rely solely on electronics

Devices like GPS, cell phones and two-way radios are handy, but dead batteries and other malfunctions render them useless. A map and compass are less likely to fail, but you also have to know how to use them.

Tell someone your plans and set a check-in time

Often hunters are out longer than expected, especially when they are pursuing big game animals far from a road. You may want to set an absolute deadline and have someone who can alert the authorities if you haven't returned, or contacted someone by that time. Ditto for your hunting partner. Hunters often get separated, so set up a rendezvous time and place and decide in advance when a third party will seek help if you or your partners do not return in time.

Watch for extreme weather changes

You're more likely to get lost or turned around in poor visibility when it's raining, foggy or snowing, which are also conditions when it's potentially more hazardous to be lost in the woods. Cold, wet weather can mean the difference between an uncomfortable situation and life-threatening one.

Remember even on clear days temperatures can change dramatically. A warm, sunny afternoon can quickly drop to subfreezing after dark, and daily temperature swings of 30 to 40 degrees are fairly common during fall.