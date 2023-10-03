Ez Entmt/BCMG & House of Blues present: Barbie Glitz & Glam and Zia McCabe's Halloween Psycho A-Go-Go, Oct 30th & 31st
Monday October 30th, House of Blues Voodoo Room, Barbie Glitz & Glam, and Tuesday October 31st, House of Blues Delta Room, Zia McCabe's Halloween Psycho A-Go-Go
Chef Soichi is back not only with his music and incredible cuisine, but also curating two non-profit events, bringing together music and community.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EZ Entertainment Black Cherry Music Group and House of Blues San Diego are absolutely thrilled to announce two extraordinary events in support of Women Owned businesses affected by the Maui Wild Fires and The Sister League of San Diego, an incredible organization that provides safe housing and emotional support to women. Two nights of dedicated to celebrating the Halloween spirit.
— Raechel Kadoya - Kibou Founder
Monday, October 30th, The San Diego House of Blues Voodoo Room will undergo a stunning transformation into the dazzling Barbie Glitz & Glam Party.
Attendees will be transported to the glamorous world of Barbie, Roller skating world champion Nicole Fiore will perform a choreographed Barbie themed song. The sensational all-girl Barbie group, Los Angeles LA Dolls, who will rock attendees with timeless Glam rock favorites. Male Barbie Bonavega will perform a rendition song from Barbie "I am just Ken". DJ Rescue, also known as "Zia McCabe" from "Dandy Warhols," will be in charge of the beats.
VIP Ticket Holders will enjoy an open bar from 7-9pm, delectable small bites and desserts, and the ultimate Pink Carpet treatment. As a token of our heartfelt appreciation for supporting our charity, everyone will receive amazing goodie bags. This is a once-in-a-lifetime event that you absolutely cannot afford to miss!
And on Tuesday, October 31st, get ready for Zia McCabe's Psycho A Go Go Halloween Party at the renowned House of Blues San Diego. Hosted by the legendary keyboardist of The Dandy Warhols, Zia McCabe/DJ Rescue, this hauntingly fun event promises a night you'll never forget, filled with electrifying music, wicked costumes, and a chillingly good time. Dance the night away to the eerie beats and killer tunes provided by IdolX, a mind-blowing Billy Idol tribute, and the internationally touring band, The Falling Doves. Opening acts include Pretending Chrissy (Pretenders cover band) and the beloved LA darlings Super Group "Monster Lust" featuring members from Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Warlocks, and Spindrift.
Attendees are encouraged to embrace the Halloween spirit by donning their most creative and spine-chilling costumes. The House of Blues San Diego, with its vibrant decor and state-of-the-art sound system, sets the perfect stage for this hair-raising extravaganza. Don't miss out on your chance to be part of this electrifying event that will create memories to last a lifetime!
As an added bonus, VIP ticket holders will have the exclusive opportunity to indulge in a Soichi Sushi inspired pop-up at the Delta room, presented by Boat to Table catering. This exceptional part of the event will be hosted by Chef Soichi, and guests will be treated to a special solo performance.
Barbie Glitz & Glam and Zia McCabe's Psycho A Go-Go are proudly brought to you by EZ Entertainment, Black Cherry Music Group, House Of Blues San Diego, 91X Radio, and sponsored by Soichi Sushi, EZ Solar & Roofing, and Vintage Guitars.
