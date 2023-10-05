Colleging Announces New Product Launch with Rocky Mountain Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union

Providing credit union members with low-cost student, parent, and refinance education finance options.

GALVESTON, TX, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colleging announced today it launched a custom education suite of products for Rocky Mountain Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union of Denver, Colorado and its members. Colleging leverages its proprietary technology and industry experience to create products as individual as each credit union.

“Colleging is excited to launch Rocky Mountain Law Enforcement Credit Union’s new education finance products,” said Tim Kulesha, COO at Colleging. “Our origination system makes it quick and easy to launch a new product that is aimed at bringing new members to the credit union.”

“We’re thoroughly excited to partner with the wonderful people at Colleging to be able to provide such valuable services for our members,” said Olivia Kemp, Marketing Specialist of RMLEFCU. “We truly believe these products will prove beneficial and largely impactful on our members attempting to navigate the world of college tuition, whether it’s a first-time loan for parent or student, or the refinancing of an existing loan.”

For additional information on the program and Colleging, visit colleging.com.



About Colleging

Colleging is the education brand of CURevl, a Texas based credit union service organization. Our team of education finance gurus are constantly dreaming up ways to help credit unions create solutions to bring new younger members. Owning our own technology gives us the flexibility to offer everything from fully outsourced to remote licensing.

- Program templates make the process painless

- Most programs are implemented in under 45 days

- Most clients report it takes less 10 hours a month to administer the program

For more information, please visit colleging.com.

About Rocky Mountain Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union

700 W 39th Avenue, Denver, CO 80216. For information on membership, please visit https://www.rmlefcu.org