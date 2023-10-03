Submit Release
AG’s Office Files Charges in Counterfeit DVD Case

Investigators from the Utah Attorney General’s Office C.A.S.E. (Crimes Against Statewide Economy) Strike Force have charged a Draper couple for selling counterfeit DVDs on eBay and earning nearly $1.5 million over several years.

Ryan and Tiffany McClain have been charged with the following second-degree felonies:

  • Engaging in a Pattern of Unlawful Activity
  • Communications Fraud
  • Money Laundering

Ryan McClain is also charged with Obstruction of Justice, a third-degree felony.

The couple is accused of selling hundreds of movies, such as “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Ford vs. Ferrari,” which were illegally copied and reviewed by the Content Protection Operations Department of the Motion Picture Association.

A search warrant was served at the couple’s Draper home, where investigators recovered more than 2,800 prepackaged DVDs and invoices from Chinese distributors.

Read Ryan McClain’s charges here.

Read Tiffany McClain’s charges here.

Read KSL news coverage here.

