AG’s Office Files Charges in Counterfeit DVD Case

October 3, 2023

Investigators from the Utah Attorney General’s Office C.A.S.E. (Crimes Against Statewide Economy) Strike Force have charged a Draper couple for selling counterfeit DVDs on eBay and earning nearly $1.5 million over several years.

Ryan and Tiffany McClain have been charged with the following second-degree felonies:

Engaging in a Pattern of Unlawful Activity

Communications Fraud

Money Laundering

Ryan McClain is also charged with Obstruction of Justice, a third-degree felony.

The couple is accused of selling hundreds of movies, such as “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Ford vs. Ferrari,” which were illegally copied and reviewed by the Content Protection Operations Department of the Motion Picture Association.

A search warrant was served at the couple’s Draper home, where investigators recovered more than 2,800 prepackaged DVDs and invoices from Chinese distributors.

