Suspect With Contraband Taken into Custody at VADOC Facility

Press Release October 03, 2023

RICHMOND — RICHMOND – Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Security Staff members and local authorities took a male suspect into custody after he was found with contraband on VADOC property.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. Sunday, October 1, roving patrol staff at Deerfield Correctional Center spotted a man walking the wood line along the perimeter road of the facility, which is an unauthorized area. A second patrol was called, and the man was later stopped by VADOC staff and the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers found two lighters and a cell phone wrapped in a diaper in the man’s possession. The male suspect was taken into custody after officers learned there was a warrant for his arrest related to probation violations.

“Cell phones, lighters, drugs and other forms of contraband pose a serious risk to our department’s mission of providing safe and effective incarceration,” said VADOC Director Chadwick Dotson. “I thank our Security Staff members for their dedication and efforts in this case and the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office for their support.”

The VADOC continues to investigate this incident. No additional information will be provided until the investigation is complete.