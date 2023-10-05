Committed to Progress: Houstonian Club Unveils Plans for State-of-the-Art Pickleball Complex

The Houstonian Club, a premier fitness facility renowned for its dedication to excellence and innovation, is proud to announce that it is once again enhancing its offerings with the introduction of The Houstonian Club Pickleball Complex.

The complex will feature eight standalone pickleball courts, thoughtfully designed to accommodate player's preferences and weather conditions. Four courts are covered to enable uninterrupted play even in inclement weather.

The complex will also feature amphitheater-style seating with a capacity for up to 300 spectators and dedicated restroom facilities.