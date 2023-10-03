Eagle Pass CBP officers seize hard narcotics worth over $500K

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry seized hard narcotics that totaled over $500,000 in street value this weekend.

“This significant seizure was possible because of the continued vigilance and alertness our CBP officers’ put forth on a daily basis,” said Acting Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Packages containing 41 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

On October 1st, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge II encountered a 28-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a vehicle making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for further examination. Following non-intrusive inspection system and K-9 inspections, CBP officers discovered 19 packages concealed within the a non-factory compartment under the center console of the vehicle. The packages contained 41 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of $547,510.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP officers. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested the driver and have initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.