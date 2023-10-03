James’s Journey in the ESMADA project.

James Mufana is an 18-year-old resident of the John Howard compound in Lusaka District, Zambia, passionate about sharing information on sexual reproductive health. He is a peer educator volunteer at the Youth Friendly Space at Chawama level 1 hospital in Lusaka district.

Growing up with sickle cell anemia, James experienced health challenges which affected his emotional and social well-being.

“Life with sickle cell anemia is challenging. When I was young, I suffered a stroke which affected my hand and joints in the leg and led to my limp”. He faced stereotypes and misconceptions stemming from societal biases, and his lack of understanding of his illness made him struggle with confidence.

Determined to improve his life, James joined the Youth Friendly Space, a safe and confidential space where young people meet to get the information and services, they need to make healthy choices and reach their full potential.

In 2022, James was selected through the ESMADA project to train as a peer educator, which became a turning point in his life.

“I enjoy sharing information about comprehensive sexual education, as this creates a more informed and empowered society. We cover many issues, which include disease prevention, human rights, gender equality, communication skills and respectful relationships”.

James says participating in the ESMADA project has helped him gain confidence, develop new skills, and form meaningful connections with others who have faced similar challenges.

He says the project catalyses his personal and professional growth, opening doors to further opportunities and breaking down barriers that had previously limited his potential.

“Being given this opportunity of spreading information, promoting understanding, and creating a safe environment for discussions among adolescents is a great achievement for me, as it is helping to increase awareness in my community”. James adds that through the ESMADA project, he has changed his life for the better is now back in school and will be writing his grade seven examinations and dreams of becoming a Police officer.