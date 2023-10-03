Navy/Marine Corps Week Sets Sail for the Philadelphia Metropolitan Area Oct. 9-15

While each service hosts programs designed to educate and inform Americans on the importance of their services, this Navy/Marine Corps Week will mark the first collaboration of its kind. Together, the services will share with the citizens of Philadelphia and Camden, N.J., how their Navy department deploys around the world and around the clock, and why a strong Navy/Marine Corps team is vital to protecting the American way of life.

“We are excited to bring Navy/Marine Corps Week to the Philadelphia metropolitan area, the birthplace of our services,” said Cmdr. Anthony Falvo, director of the Navy's Office of Community Outreach who is overseeing the event. “The Navy/Marine Corps team is our nation’s most powerful instrument of military influence, and this week will allow us to showcase how we collectively serve America at sea, in the air, and ashore. Further, it will allow us to demonstrate how we directly impact the people in and around the Philadelphia metropolitan area.”

Throughout this Navy/Marine Corps Week, Sailors and Marines will participate in more than 100 outreach events across the metropolitan area via corporate, civic, government, education, media, veterans, and community service engagements. Visiting service members will engage with students across multiple schools, and volunteer at various locations throughout the area to include Camden’s Cathedral Kitchen and Evergreen Cemetery, and Philadelphia’s Police Athletic League, Independence Seaport Museum, and Greater Philadelphia YMCAs.

“True leadership in the Marine Corps and the Navy extends beyond the battlefield. It is exemplified by our unwavering commitment to the communities we serve,” said Ms. Tracey Campbell, director of Community Relations, Communication Directorate, Headquarters Marine Corps. “Philadelphia is the birthplace of our services and a city that is steeped in history which embodies values of resiliency and diversity. We can’t think of a better place to bring community relations events and celebrate our long history. We want to demonstrate that we stand united, not only in our duty to protect and defend, but also in fostering a sense of unity, understanding, and shared purpose. The Marines look forward to the opportunity to foster relationships, forge partnerships, and ignite inspiration – leaving an indelible mark of goodwill.”

U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman, the Navy’s Chief of Navy Personnel, will serve as the week’s senior executive. Other participating personnel and assets include Sailors and Marines from: USS Cooperstown (LCS 23); USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735); USS Germantown (LSD 42); USS Scranton (SSN 756); Marines with Headquarters Marine Corps and Marine Corps Base Quantico; Marine Corps Recruiting Command; Marine Recruiting Stations Harrisburg and New Jersey; Marine Forces Reserve; 3D Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment Artillery Marines; 2D Marine Division Band; Naval History and Heritage Command; USS Constitution; U.S. Navy Esports; Navy Band Northeast; U.S. Ceremonial Guard Drill Team and Color Guard; Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command; Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia; Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group; Navy Weapon Systems Support; U.S. Naval Academy; the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration; Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg; Office of Civilian Human Resources; Office of Small Business Programs, Naval Support Activity Philadelphia; U.S. Coast Guard – Delaware Bay; and U.S. Fleet Forces Command.

The Marine Corps welcomes residents and visitors to see performances by the Silent Drill Platoon and the 2D Marine Division Band at Independence Park, surrounding high schools, and at various events around the city. Furthermore, Marines will host a wreath laying and commemorative pinning ceremony in honor of our Vietnam Veterans and their families at the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.

Residents will also enjoy free live music by Navy Band Northeast at various venues throughout the week, including: Oct. 10 at 8 a.m. at the Liberty Bell; Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. in a joint performance with the Marine Division Band at Independence Seaport Museum; and Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. at Subaru Park.

A complete list of appearances and community service engagements is available at http://outreach.navy.mil/

Media organizations wishing to cover engagements throughout Philadelphia Navy/Marine Corps Week should contact Lead Planner Lt. Omari Faulkner at (540) 326-1802 or omari.j.faulkner2.mil@us.navy.mil. For any other issues, contact Program Manager Lt. Caroline Ready at (901) 874-5805 or caroline.e.ready.mil@us.navy.mil.