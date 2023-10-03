Author Azra Raza MD to Provide Keynote at Inaugural Childhood Cancer Prevention Symposium, Washington, DC on Oct. 26th

Azra Raza, MD, Author, The First Cell, And the Human Costs of Pursuing Cancer to the Last Front jacket cover, The First Cell, And the Human Costs of Pursuing Cancer to the Last

Azra Raza, MD, author, The First Cell, And the Human Costs of Pursuing Cancer to the Last to deliver keynote address at the Inaugural Childhood Cancer Prevention Symposium on October 26, 2023, at 12:00 pm EST.

“Azra Raza’s The First Cell is both a chronicle of her journey as a doctor and a scientist, and a “call to action” to change the fundamental paradigm in our effort to prevent, treat and cure cancer.

Siddhartha Mukarjee, MD, author of The Emperor of All Maladies. “Raza puts our focus where it should be: on prevention and early detection.” Gloria Steinem.

Dr. Raza stated, “I am honored to be speaking at this wonderful symposium; so urgent and so important to bring these issues to light.” When asked about childhood cancer prevention, Dr. Raza responded, “[t]he best cure for cancer is to eliminate The First Cell and prevent it from becoming the end stage monstrosity that requires toxic therapies.”

“I am beyond excited to have Dr. Raza provide the keynote remarks during this unprecedented meeting and cannot think of a more appropriate scientist, clinician, and human being to do so.” Jonathan Eric Agin, JD, Executive Director of PREP4Gold Childhood Cancer Organization. “In order to shift the paradigm for childhood cancer, which is still the number one cause of death by disease for children in the United States and decrease the troubling rise in incidence of children diagnosed with cancer, we must focus on what luminaries like Dr. Raza are saying and doing in their professional work.” Agin stated further.

The goal of the Inaugural Childhood Cancer Prevention Symposium is to gather scientists, clinicians, members from the National Cancer Institute, internationally recognized experts, parents, families, and advocates to collaboratively focus upon preventing childhood cancer as well as preventing approximately 98% of childhood cancer survivors from experiencing life-long adverse health effects caused by using decades old therapies and applying outdated mentalities to the same problems. The symposium is organized by: PREP4Gold Childhood Cancer Organization (Gold Sponsor), The EVAN Foundation (Foundational Presenting Sponsor), The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation (Foundational Presenting Sponsor), Swifty Foundation (Foundational Presenting Sponsor and Reception Sponsor), Teen Cancer America (Hospitality Sponsor), Toxic Free Future For Our Children, Live Like Bella Childhood Cancer Foundation, Carson Leslie Foundation, Cancer Free Economy Network, re:Wild Your Campus, American Sustainable Business Network, Childhood Cancer Prevention Initiative, and Cancer Free Economy.

The scientific agenda is organized by Philip J. Lupo, MD, Professor Pediatrics, Hematology-Oncology, Baylor College of Medicine, Director, Epidemiology and Population Sciences Program, Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center, Chair, Children’s Oncology Group, Epidemiology Committee.

The symposium will take place in Washington, DC at Children’s National Research and Innovation Campus with onsite check-in and registration beginning October 25, 2023, at 10:00 am EST with an informal reception following immediately after the first day. Symposium sessions conclude on October 26, 2023, at 2:00 pm EST.

Dr. Raza is the Chan Soon-Shiong Professor of Medicine and Director of Myelodysplastic Syndrome Center at Columbia University. She has previously held positions at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Cincinnati, Rush University, and the University of Massachusetts. Dr. Raza’s book, The First Cell, And the Human Costs of Pursuing Cancer to the Last has received critical acclaim since its publication and was named Amazon Editors’ best science pick and top 100 of the year 2019.

To register to attend the symposium, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inaugural-childhood-cancer-prevention-symposium-tickets-673825960587?aff=oddtdtcreator

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For any questions, please contact Jonathan Eric Agin, JD, Executive Director, PREP4Gold Childhood Cancer Organization at info@prep4gold.org.

