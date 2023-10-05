With an Unwavering Commitment to Data Security, DailyPay Achieves The Highest Security Certification in The Industry
Having a pre-eminent external security firm assess and certify our information security management system signifies to our partners and the entire industry our commitment to security.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DailyPay, the leader in earned wage access, is proud to announce that its information security management system (ISMS) is now certified to ISO/IEC 27001:2022 (ISO 27001) as of September 15, 2023, by A-LIGN Compliance and Security, Inc. A-LIGN is an independent, third-party auditor accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board to perform ISO 27001 certifications.
DailyPay was previously certified for ISO/IEC 27001:2013 prior to the recent upgrade.
ISO 27001 is an information security management system standard published in October 2013, by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and defines requirements that an ISMS must meet. Additionally, the standard provides an organization with guidance for the establishment, implementation, maintenance, and continual improvement of an organization’s ISMS.
Certification with this internationally recognized standard confirms that DailyPay’s information security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices in risk management, cyber-resilience, and operational excellence. Additionally, the certification demonstrates DailyPay’s continued commitment to information security at every level and ensures the data and information security has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled.
“This certification exemplifies DailyPay’s commitment to the security and privacy of our clients’ information,” said John Abel, Chief Information Security Officer, DailyPay. “We are dedicated to providing the highest level of protection and security of our users’ data. Having a pre-eminent external security firm assess and certify our information security management system signifies to our partners and the entire industry our commitment to security.”
Now that DailyPay has successfully completed its initial certification, we will undergo annual surveillance audits and a recertification audit at the end of the three-year cycle. The scope of our ISO 27001 certification includes:
- The ISMS that supports the DailyPay PayEx and Friday platforms.
- Locations from Certificate:
New York, NY
Minneapolis, MN
Belfast, Northern Ireland
About DailyPay
DailyPay, Inc., powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system for everyone. DailyPay delivers the industry’s leading on-demand pay solution with modern, insight-driven pay strategies that help America’s leading employers to activate their workforce and build stronger relationships with their employees, so they feel more engaged, work harder, and stay longer. DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants, and financial institutions. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis and Belfast. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press.
