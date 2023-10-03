Book Your Fall Immunization Appointment Now

CANADA, October 3 - Released on October 3, 2023

Saskatchewan residents can begin booking appointments to receive this year's flu vaccine.

Starting October 10, flu shots will be administered at public health clinics, local pharmacies and some physician and nurse practitioner offices. The influenza vaccine is a safe and effective way to help stay healthy, prevent illness and save lives.

"It's important to remember that you're not only protecting yourself against illness - you're protecting your family and friends as well," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "Getting immunized is proven in the fight against illness and will help keep you and your loved ones healthy."

Seniors, people with chronic health conditions and/or compromised immune systems, children under the age of five, and pregnant women are among those considered most at risk of contracting influenza. High-risk groups are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"We continue to offer free access to high-dose flu shots to all seniors in Saskatchewan," Hindley said. "I strongly encourage everyone - especially seniors and anyone with underlying health issues - to get their immunization as soon as they can."

Influenza vaccinations are available, free of charge, to any eligible resident of the province aged six months and older. Children aged six months to five years can only be immunized at a SHA public flu clinic, public health office or by a physician or nurse practitioner.

Residents will have the convenience of booking and receiving both their influenza and COVID-19 vaccines at the same appointment. The vaccine targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant will be available as part of Saskatchewan's fall immunization program.

Getting your influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations is the best way to limit transmission rates this fall and winter.

Residents can book immunization for themselves or the entire family in one appointment through the SHA's online booking tool available at www.4flu.ca at any time or by calling 1-833-727-5829 Monday to Friday. If you have a preferred pharmacy, please contact them to ensure they are offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

All vaccinations are voluntary. For further information on influenza and COVID-19 symptoms and when to seek care, call HealthLine 811 or visit www.4flu.ca.

Protect yourself. Protect your family.

