Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Arts and Sciences Faculty, Psychology Department will host the 7th Experimental Cognitive Psychology Symposium which will take place on 5-6 October, 2023 at Arts and Sciences Faculty Amphitheatre. In the symposium, academics who work on the fields of experimental and cognatic psychology will get together with students to share their studies.

The symposium will commence with an opening session to be held on Thursday, 5 October 2023 at 10:30. Specialists in the field of cognitive and experimental psychology will make presentations during the event: “Cognitive Exaggeration Style and Memory” by Ayşe Altan Atalay, “Functional Remembering: Emotion Regulation in the Context of Individual and Social Events” by Sezin Öner Yaman, “The Relationship of Coming Out Memories with the Well-Being State of Gay and Bisexual Men” by Burcu Kaya Kızılöz, “Behavioral and Neural Correlations of the Visual Search Task in Cerebral Visual Impairment” by Zahide Pamir, “Autobiographical Remembering and Episodic Future Thinking Processes in Blind Individuals” by Ali İzzet Tekcan, “Investigation of Emotion - Memory Interactions in Bilingual Adults in Bilingual Individuals” by Aslı Aktan Erciyes, “Visual Word Recognition and the Place of Turkish in Anglo-oriented Field of Psycholinguistics” by İlhan Raman.

On the second day of the event, 6 October 2023, following presentations will be made within the scope of the symposium: “Analysis of Cognitive Control Processes with Reaching Movement: Preliminary Findings” by Nart Bedin Atalay, “Conscious Awareness in Skilled Movements” by Çığır Kalfaoğlu, “Data-Based Decision Making Processes: The Role of Effective Data Visuals” by Ayşecan Boduroğlu, “A Natural Experimental Mechanism to Present Real Persons, Objects and Live Actions in Experimental Psychology and Cognitive Neuroscience Studies” by Burcu Ayşen Ürgen, “Future Predictions in the Context of the Turkish Presidential Election” by Sami Gülgöz, “Social Concerns, Social Memory and Future Thought: Turkish Elections” by Meymune N. Topçu, “The Confounding Role of Gender and Presentation Duration in the Perceptual Load Effect” by Özlem Ertan Kaya, “Understanding the Behavioral and Neural Effects of Prior Knowledge on Sensory Processes with Computational Modeling” by Buse Merve Ürgen, “The Relationship of Visual Attention Directed Prior the Informative Spatial Expressions with Expression Modality” by Dilay Z. Karagöller and “Going Beyond the Literal Meaning in Motor Acts: Transfer Effects of Theory of Mind Intervention on Children's Processing of Metaphorical Expressions” by Fatma Nur Öztürk.

More information on the 7th Experimental Cognitive Psychology Symposium can be obtained from deneyselbilissel2023@gmail.com e-mail address.