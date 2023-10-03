Submit Release
R4Good is Donating 50% of Retained Staffing Proceeds to Help Feed America

Retain staffing agency, Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals; and generate proceeds to help feed America #sweetsolution #hirelocaltalent #recruitingforgood www.RetainforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund sweet community solutions; and improve life in US

Love to find talented professionals and help end hunger in US? Retain Recruiting for Good Today!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a value driven staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

According to nonprofit, No Kid Hungry, "1 in 8 kids in the United States are living with hunger. That's 9 million children!"

Recruiting for Good launches sweet solutions for companies to help fund Nonprofits Feeding America.

Retain Recruiting for Good

Every time, a company retains Recruiting for Good to find a talented professional for a fulltime position; and after completion of probation period, the staffing agency will donate 50% of placement fee to a nonprofit helping end hunger in US.

According to Carlos Cymerman Sweet Founder Recruiting for Good, "We love to help improve the quality of life for All Americans. We grow enough food to feed the world over; yet people struggle to afford the cost of food. Recruiting for Good is coming out with sweet solutions for the community."

About

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

Love to find talented professionals and help end hunger, Retain Recruiting for Good to do both. Once newly hired employee completes, 90 days of employment, the staffing agency will donate 50% of placement fee to one of these nonprofits; 'Meals On Wheels, NO KID Hungry, or Nourish LA!' Love to Help Feed America visit www.RetainforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
