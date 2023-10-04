City of Ennis, TX, Poised to Elevate Operations Across Departments by Partnering with OpenGov

Automation and work management tools with the new systems will help make work faster and more efficient, and help improve collaboration between departments.

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looking for new solutions to power its work, the City of Ennis, TX, was on the hunt for a software provider that could address the majority of its operational needs. After an extensive search, the City decided to partner with OpenGov , the premier software provider known for its high-quality solutions made for local government.Located just 40 minutes outside Dallas, the City of Ennis is constantly working to improve service delivery for its residents. In surveying possible software vendors, City leadership wanted to find solutions that could update its permitting system, enhance transparency in its budgeting work, provide automation for managing its assets and work orders, and streamline its procurement processes by eliminating manual steps. In the end, the City chose four OpenGov solutions to meet its needs—OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management, and OpenGov Procurement.By adopting all four of these platforms, the City of Ennis will be poised to eliminate time-consuming manual processes from its work. Automation and work management tools offered throughout the new systems will not only help make work faster and more efficient, but will also help improve collaboration between departments and between the City and other local governments. Further, because OpenGov’s solutions allow users to make their own changes and customizations, putting control in the hands of local government, the City will no longer face long wait times for system changes, but will be able to implement them immediately when they’re needed.The City of Ennis joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.