HISTORIC NEIR’S TAVERN PARTNERS WITH KIWANIS CLUB OF OZONE PARK-WOODHAVEN FOR 194TH ANNIVERSARY BLOCK PARTY OCTOBER 7TH
Neir's Tavern often billed as "The most famous bar you've never heard of" Becoming well known and even more famous as we work towards 200 Years of Neir's”WOODHAVEN, NEW YORK, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well on its way to the highly-anticipated bicentennial celebration in 2029, Historic Neir’s Tavern will be celebrating its 194th Anniversary with its annual Block Party Event on Saturday, October 7th, 2023. The festivities will take place from 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm on 88th Avenue between 78th Street (now known as Neir’s Tavern Way) and 77th Street. Neir’s Tavern is incredibly grateful to the Kiwanis Club of Ozone Park-Woodhaven for their generous sponsorship and participation in the event. The family-friendly outdoor event will feature fun activities for people of all ages. There’s an all-day bounce house (children only) and a “Kids’ Table” nearby which will feature free activities including face-painting. There’s an all-day Pop-Up market and a fantastic raffle for a basket full of prizes such as Neir’s T-shirts and caps and other great surprises. Free hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, and bottled water will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, starting at 12:30 pm. And, of course, there will be music – the Kelly Green Quartet will play Jazz from 12:30-2:00 – with a great DJ to follow. Get ready for some dancing in the street! Kwabs Dance Company is back for a dance demo early in the day.
— Loycent Gorden owner
The Neir’s Ambassador Awards will be announced in a ceremony slated to start at 2:30, with many special surprise guests. Making a return appearance, the “Goodfellas Challenge” banner (with a cutout where DeNiro once stood) will give everyone the opportunity to pose for a souvenir photo on the spot. With a special nod to the history of the Union Course Racetrack, we’ll re-create last year’s successful Steeplechase Course event, in which entrants “ride” a hobby-horse down the block, with various activities along the way. There will be one race for kids and one for the adults / kids-at-heart. Participants who bring their own stick-horse are requested to make a $5 donation as an entry fee (for charity) or a “horse” can be purchased in advance of the race for $20, which includes entry fee. “The Kiwanis Club members believe in the importance of preserving and celebrating historic local businesses, and Neir’s Tavern is perhaps the ultimate example of a place that means so much to Woodhaven and all of its neighbors. We are so pleased to be sponsoring this street party, and all of us look forward to celebrating with the local community and supporters on the day of the event.” “We are so honored to have a sponsor that shares our community values,” said Loycent Gordon, owner of Neir’s Tavern. “We would like to give a special acknowledgement to the new President of the Kiwanis Club, Walter Chaluisant, and to all of the Kiwanis Club members who are aligned with our concept of bringing the community together and always paying it forward. We call it ‘multiplying the good’ – and this is certainly the case with the Kiwanis.” A special commemorative 194th Anniversary Journal will be distributed on the day of the event. This year’s celebration is dedicated with love to the life and legacy of our dear friend, Ruschell Boone
