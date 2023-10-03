Enjoy the outdoors at MDC’s free Wetland Day on Oct. 7 at Schell-Osage Conservation Area

Body

Nevada, Mo. – A reminder to waterfowl and birding enthusiasts, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free Wetland Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Schell Osage Conservation Area in northeastern Vernon County. Visitors will get updates on the renovations of wetlands and Schell Lake. Also, visitors can enjoy activities such as target archery and fishing with MDC provided equipment. There will also be a free cookout from noon to 1 p.m.

MDC and conservation partners will have exhibits and staff will also give presentations. The new wetland levee and hunting blind locations and designs will be displayed.

For more information about Wetland Day, call MDC’s El Dorado Springs Office at 417-876-5792. To learn more about the Schell-Osage Conservation Area, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Aw.