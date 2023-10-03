Special Operations / Grossly Negligent Operation
DATE/TIME: October 2, 2023, at approximately 1455 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 South, Exit 18, Georgia, VT
VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1091
ACCUSED: Juvenile
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 2, 2023, at approximately 1455 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police observed a motorcycle traveling south on Interstate 89 in the area of Exit 18 at a dangerously high rate of speed. The motorcycle was captured on radar traveling 116 MPH in an area of highway posted at 65 MPH. A motor vehicle stop was conducted on Interstate 89 south in the Town of Milton, VT. The operator was identified as a juvenile of Williston, VT
The juvenile was ordered to appear before the Franklin County Court to answer the charge of Grossly Negligent Operation at a later date. They were also issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for traveling 51 MPH over the posted speed limit and no insurance, which carries a combined waiver amount of $913.00.
COURT DATE/TIME: October 31, 2023, at 0830 hours
