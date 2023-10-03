Submit Release
Special Operations / Grossly Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23H1000415

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein                             

STATION: Headquarters - Special Operations                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: October 2, 2023, at approximately 1455 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 South, Exit 18, Georgia, VT

VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1091

 

ACCUSED: Juvenile                                               

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 2, 2023, at approximately 1455 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police observed a motorcycle traveling south on Interstate 89 in the area of Exit 18 at a dangerously high rate of speed. The motorcycle was captured on radar traveling 116 MPH in an area of highway posted at 65 MPH. A motor vehicle stop was conducted on Interstate 89 south in the Town of Milton, VT. The operator was identified as a juvenile of Williston, VT

 

The juvenile was ordered to appear before the Franklin County Court to answer the charge of Grossly Negligent Operation at a later date. They were also issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for traveling 51 MPH over the posted speed limit and no insurance, which carries a combined waiver amount of $913.00.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 31, 2023, at 0830 hours            

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Christopher Hein

Special Operations | Crash Reconstruction

Vermont State Police

2777 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495

 

Email: Christopher.hein@vermont.gov

Cell: 802.760.0511

Phone: 802.878.7111 x4047

 

