Liz Taylor Appointed Vice President of Sales at GreenWay Waste & Recycling

CARMEL, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenWay Waste & Recycling (“GreenWay”), the leading provider in doorstep trash & recycling pick up spanning 16 states, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Liz Taylor to the position of Vice President of Sales.

Formerly the Director of Sales at GreenWay, Liz has been a pivotal figure in the company's growth story. In her previous roles, she expertly managed the sales efforts across the expansive GreenWay footprint, fostering remarkable revenue and unit growth through her dynamic leadership. Known for setting clear goals and cultivating a culture of continuous improvement, Liz’s visionary approach has consistently optimized sales processes and inspired her team to deliver outstanding results.

Liz has dedicated more than 12 years to the Multifamily Industry, where her contributions have been truly outstanding. Prior to GreenWay, she was honored multiple times by winning President’s Club distinction at For Rent. Her industry influence is underscored by her recognition as the Individual Supplier Member of the Year by the Indiana Apartment Association, and her pivotal role on the Board of the Midwest Multifamily Apartment Association. Additionally, Liz recently attained the CAS Designation (Certified Apartment Supplier) by the National Apartment Association, further solidifying her status as an industry expert.

“I’m proud to announce this well-deserved promotion. I know that Liz will continue to drive GreenWay’s commitment to environmental sustainability and customer satisfaction. Her strategic acumen, unwavering dedication, and proven leadership make her the perfect choice to lead the company's sales division into a new era of growth and success,” said Matt Locke, CEO of Brightstep, the parent company of GreenWay.

Liz has earned two bachelor's degrees from Ball State University, graduating with cum laude distinction. In addition to career, she resides in Noblesville, IN, alongside her husband Mark and two daughters, Paisley & Monroe, accompanied by their beloved Sheepa-doodles, Vino & Mash.

About GreenWay

Greenway Waste & Recycling, a premier brand within the Brightstep Services Group portfolio, stands as a leader in doorstep collection services. Catering specifically to multifamily communities, Greenway excels in providing convenient doorstep trash & recycling services, setting the standard for efficient waste collection at residents' doorsteps. Our commitment to environmental responsibility and customer satisfaction positions us as the premier choice in the industry. Learn more at www.greenwaywaste.com

About Brightstep™

As the nation’s premier family of valet trash service brands, Brightstep provides an ecosystem of opportunity for our partners and certainty for the multi-family communities we serve. The Brightstep family of brands works to build trust with every client by providing efficient valet waste pickup and related ancillary services that exceed residents’ expectations. Each of Brightstep’s brand companies is given the support and technology they need to focus on excellent customer service. By building a strong relationship of trust with our partners, we enable our brands to show a devotion to quality, a strong work ethic, and an energized outlook on valet trash. Better Together.™

