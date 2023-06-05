Brightstep Services Group, LLC Announces Preferred Provider Agreement with GVA, Premier Multi-Family Owner/Operator

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CONTACT

Brightstep Services Group, LLC Announces Preferred National Provider Agreement with GVA, Premier Multi-Family Residential Owner/Operator

Brightstep Services Group, LLC (“Brightstep” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to provide door-to-door waste and bulk trash removal services across GVA Real Estate Group’s (“GVA”) portfolio of properties, representing over 23,000 units in five states. Brightstep will service GVA’s properties through its premier family of brands, including Affinity Waste Solutions, Pro Valet, Impact Trash Solutions, and GreenWay Waste & Recycling.

GVA chose to partner with Brightstep after reviewing the Company’s extensive list of partner companies, its best-in-class tech stack, and feedback from current clients. GVA will be serviced by both the Affinity Waste Solutions and GreenWay Waste & Recycling brands across their entire footprint.

“At GVA, our mission is to provide quality living and memorable experiences for our residents. We deliver thoughtfully designed interiors and award-winning amenities tailored to our residents’ lifestyles.” Said Benoit Rochard, VP of Investments for GVA. “The addition of doorstep trash service was made easy by partnering with the Brightstep companies. Our values align perfectly, and they showed that they can and will deliver our residents world class customer support.”

“We are more than proud to partner with GVA. Their commitment to their residents, employees, and culture is impressive, and we are honored to help further their mission by consistently delivering waste removal services of the highest quality,” said Justin Frost, Founder and President of Affinity Waste Solutions. “We’re here for our clients and work every day to prove to them that we’re the right partner for their continued growth.”

ABOUT GVA: GVA Real Estate Group is an Austin-based, vertically integrated, real estate company committed to creating value in the multi-family real estate sector. GVA specializes in conventional as well as affordable opportunities, paying particular attention to expanding sub-markets. Through owning and managing a diverse set of assets, GVA accomplishes the challenging feat of simultaneously mitigating risk while tapping into market upside.

At GVA we are detail-oriented and meticulous in our culture. Equipped with a keen sense of evolving trends, we are able to consistently identify opportunities that yield profit and produce long-term value. Our directive is to add value, improve communities, while increasing investor’s equity returns safely. Efficiency, innovation, growth and care, these are the core qualities that strengthen the foundation of all that we do at GVA. To learn more, visit: https://gvamgt.com/

As the nation’s premier family of valet trash service brands, Brightstep provides an ecosystem of opportunity for our partners and certainty for the multi-family communities we serve. The Brightstep family of brands works to build trust with every client by providing efficient valet waste pickup and related ancillary services that exceed residents’ expectations. Each of Brightstep’s brand companies is given the support and technology they need to focus on excellent customer service. By building a strong relationship of trust with our partners, we enable our brands to show a devotion to quality, a strong work ethic, and an energized outlook on valet trash. Better Together.™

