Whoa Dough Debuts On-The-Go Cookie Dough Snack Bars At NACS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Whoa Dough, recently selected by 7-Eleven for the Brand with Hearts Showcase, is expanding its successful line of gluten-free, plant-based on-the-go cookie dough snack bars into the convenience market at NACS at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, from October 3- 6, 2023, at Booth #C8867.
“The inspiration for Whoa Dough’s cookie dough snack bars comes from my own experience in traveling with a gluten allergy. We’ve perfectly captured the classic taste of a sweet and savory cookie dough– but with a healthier twist! We’re proud that only all-natural ingredients, such as gluten-free whole-grain oat flour, chickpea flour, and brown sugar are used to craft our better-for-you snack bars, and we’re excited for customers to try it when on-the-go!”
A growing fan favorite in the vegan and gluten-free space, Whoa Dough Cookie Dough bars are made with no artificial ingredients. They are lower in calories than most comparable snacks (between 140 – 170 calories per serving), with 4 -5 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat, and less than 10 grams of sugar. Best of all, they taste just like homemade cookie dough. Whoa Dough is Certified Gluten-Free, Vegan, Dairy-Free, Soy-Free, Egg-Free, OU Kosher, and Non-GMO Project Verified. The bars contain several allergy-friendly ingredients, like whole-grain oat flour and chickpea flour. Whoa Dough cookie dough bars have a shelf-life of six months and can be eaten at room temperature or chilled.
Whoa Dough bars were invented by Todd Goldstein, whose family was looking for tasty but healthier gluten-free snacks for his three young sons, who, along with Goldstein are gluten-intolerant. The family sought a great snack that they could all enjoy. After multiple tries to make the tastiest bar possible, Whoa Dough has become the healthier option for many with dietary restrictions.
Whoa Dough offers seven cookie dough bar flavors: Oatmeal Cookie, Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Sprinkle Sugar, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, and Brownie Batter. The brand also offers a variety pack.
The brand has established well-known retail partnerships with companies such as American Airlines, Albertsons, Canteen, Food Buy, Giant Eagle, Get-Go, Heinen's Fine Foods, Harmons, Schnucks, Tops, Woodman’s Markets, World Market, Mother’s Market, Gopuff, Bunny James, Woodman’s, Festival Foods, and others.
About Whoa Dough
Whoa Dough is a cookie dough company on a mission to bring more snack happiness to the world. Sweet, right? Whoa Dough was launched in 2020 by one smart cookie who, along with his sons, had been diagnosed with gluten intolerance. But what began as a bummer became a big idea that took cookie dough where it had never been before. Today, Whoa Dough is home to wildly craveable cookie dough snack bars that are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free. Plus, each dough-licious bar contains 4–5g of protein, less than 10g of sugar, and 100% plant-based ingredients. Whoa. Just, whoa.
