Promising progress in GCC's 180 diabetes clinical trials: 70% completed, 25% active, 4% withdrawn, new findings
Diabetes in GCC is a comprehensive platform providing a vital overview of the GCC's diabetes landscape, illustrating the urgent need for improved access to diabetes care and innovative solutions.
— Aging Analytics Agency
• GCC emerges as a thriving diabetes research hub with over 45 R&D centers
• Flourishing diabetes care: GCC boasts over 70 specialized clinics
• Key medical centers leading in diabetes care: King Faisal Specialist Hospital (KSA) and Jazan Diabetes Centre (UAE)
• Taif University (KSA) and Zayed University (UAE) spearhead diabetes research in GCC, leading in patents and international collaboration
The GCC is making remarkable strides within its portfolio of 180 active clinical trials for diabetes, with 70% of trials successfully completed, 25% currently active, and 4% having been withdrawn, according to new findings published by Diabetes in GCC, a platform launched by Aging Analytics Agency, a subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group.
In a remarkable development, 19 new trials were registered at the outset of 2022. The total number of trials in 2022 is nearly double that of a decade ago during 2010-2011.
Saudi Arabia has taken the lead in clinical trials for diabetes within the GCC, with an impressive 60 ongoing trials out of the 180 total. The UAE follows with 48 clinical trials and Qatar with 30 clinical trials.
Over the past decade, more than 70% of clinical trials in the GCC have been successfully completed, totaling 133 trials. Approximately 25% of trials remain active, with 46 ongoing, while around 4% have been withdrawn.
In terms of international collaboration for ongoing clinical trials in 2023, the findings show that there are over 100 collaborations involving 25 countries worldwide. The GCC exhibits robust cooperation with the European Union, contributing to 25% of trials, followed by the United Kingdom at 11%, the USA at 10%, and Switzerland at 1%. Saudi Arabia leads the region by contributing to 66.6% of clinical trials.
The GCC boasts more than 70 specialized medical centers and clinics dedicated to diabetes care. Saudi Arabia houses over 50% of these clinics, with 37 in total, while the UAE accounts for 28% with 20 clinics. Among the key medical centers, the Diabetic Centre of King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Saudi Arabia and the Jazan Diabetes Centre in the UAE stand out. Other noteworthy facilities include the Hamad Medical Corporation in Qatar and the Dasman Diabetes Institute in Kuwait, which is currently involved in over 15 ongoing clinical trials for diabetes.
Aging Analytics Agency's report highlights the GCC's appeal to pharmaceutical companies for conducting clinical trials. Leading international companies, such as Novo Nordisk (Denmark), Sanofi (France), AstraZeneca (UK), Pfizer (USA), and others, are actively engaged in research within the region.
The GCC houses a total of more than 45 research and development sites, with Saudi Arabia being the primary scientific hub, hosting 26 research centers dedicated to diabetes. Notable institutions include Taif University, Umm Al-Qura University, King Abdulaziz University, King Saud University, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Alfaisal University, King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, and Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University. The UAE follows as the second hub, with over 10 research centers, including Zayed University, UAE University, Abu Dhabi University, and New York University in Abu Dhabi. Oman and Qatar also contribute to diabetes research with a smaller number of scientific laboratories and research centers.
The leading universities conducting diabetes research in the GCC are Zayed University in the UAE and Taif University in Saudi Arabia. These institutions have amassed the highest number of patents related to diabetes disorders, as well as a robust track record of international collaboration. Their primary focus is on optimizing insulin delivery and developing new therapeutics for diabetes treatment.
To explore the platform, please visit: www.global-diabetes.health/gcc
